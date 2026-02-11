Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

US Futures Steady as Stock Moves Lead Before Jobs Data

US Futures Steady as Stock Moves Lead Before Jobs Data

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
Key Moments:

  • U.S. index futures were largely flat by 06:59 ET, with Dow futures up 38 points, or 0.1%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were mostly unchanged.
  • Ford Motor shares gained in premarket trading despite missing quarterly estimates, helped by the automaker’s outlook for stronger earnings in 2026.
  • Robinhood, Lyft, Moderna, Mattel, and Astera Labs declined in premarket action following earnings or regulatory setbacks, while Cloudflare, Vertiv, and Klaviyo advanced on upbeat results and guidance.

Index Futures Edge Higher Before Employment Data

U.S. equity futures were trading largely around the flatline on Wednesday as investors awaited key employment figures that could influence upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.

By 06:59 ET (11:59 GMT), the Dow futures contract had added 38 points, or 0.1%. Futures tied to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 were described as mostly unchanged at that time.

Premarket Performance of Major U.S. Stocks

Before the opening bell on Wall Street, a number of individual names were moving sharply in premarket trading following earnings releases, guidance updates, and regulatory developments.

CompanyPremarket Move (Direction)Key Driver
Robinhood MarketsLowerDisappointing earnings with weaker-than-expected revenue and user metrics
LyftLowerEarnings release that did not meet expectations
Ford MotorHigherQuarterly results missed forecasts, but 2026 earnings outlook supported shares
ModernaLowerU.S. regulators declined to review its mRNA flu vaccine
MattelLowerAnnual forecast below expectations and rating cut from JPMorgan
Astera LabsLowerFourth-quarter results and announcement of CFO retirement
CloudflareHigherStronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and upbeat revenue guidance
Vertiv HoldingsHigherFirst-quarter adjusted EPS guidance above estimates
KlaviyoHigherFourth-quarter results exceeded analysts’ expectations
Kraft HeinzLowerPause in efforts to split the company into two publicly traded entities

Stocks Under Pressure in Premarket Trade

Robinhood Markets came under selling pressure in premarket dealings after the brokerage platform posted earnings that investors viewed as underwhelming. The report featured revenue and user figures that were softer than anticipated, which weighed on the stock.

Lyft shares tumbled after the ride-hailing company issued earnings that failed to match expectations, putting pressure on the stock ahead of the cash session.

Moderna traded sharply lower after U.S. regulators refused to review its novel mRNA flu vaccine. The decision was a setback for the company’s effort to broaden its portfolio beyond its COVID-19 vaccine.

Toy maker Mattel shed nearly a third of its value after releasing an annual forecast that did not reach Wall Street expectations. The move was compounded by analysts at JPMorgan, who reduced their rating on the stock.

Chipmaker Astera Labs slumped following the publication of its fourth-quarter results and the announcement that its finance chief would retire, adding further uncertainty for investors.

Kraft Heinz also traded lower after the packaged foods company disclosed that it had halted work related to a previously planned separation of the business into two independent, publicly traded companies.

Premarket Gainers on Earnings and Guidance

Ford Motor reported quarterly earnings that fell short of Wall Street estimates. The shortfall reflected charges connected to its electric-vehicle operations and lingering supply-chain disruptions, as well as a delay to the effective date of Trump administration tariff relief. Despite these headwinds and the earnings miss, management projected stronger earnings for 2026, a view that helped support the stock in premarket trading.

Cloudflare surged after the software company released fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations, accompanied by a positive revenue outlook that signaled continued growth momentum.

Vertiv Holdings spiked after the power equipment provider issued first-quarter adjusted earnings per share guidance that surpassed analyst estimates, fueling optimism about near-term performance.

Klaviyo advanced in premarket trade following fourth-quarter results that were better than analysts had anticipated, lifting sentiment around the e-marketing software provider.

