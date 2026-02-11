EUR/JPY Falls as Yen Strengthens on BOJ Focus

Key Moments

EUR/JPY trades near 182.70 on Wednesday, down 0.50% and below the 183.00 psychological level.

The Japanese Yen advances following Sanae Takaichi’s landslide election win and renewed speculation about potential currency intervention.

The Euro holds underlying support from expectations of a steady European Central Bank policy stance and a new EU-India trade agreement.

Cross Under Pressure as Yen Strengthens

EUR/JPY extends its recent pullback for a third straight session, with the pair trading around 182.70 on Wednesday at the time of writing, a decline of 0.50% on the day. The cross has slipped below the key 183.00 handle, weighed down by a sharp improvement in demand for the Japanese Yen (JPY) driven by domestic political developments and shifting expectations around Japan’s monetary policy trajectory.

Political Tailwind and Policy Speculation Support the Yen

The Yen is drawing robust support from the latest election outcome in Japan, where Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has led the Liberal Democratic Party to what is described as a historic landslide victory. Market participants view the strengthened political mandate as potentially paving the way for pro-growth initiatives and giving the Bank of Japan (BoJ) more flexibility to gradually recalibrate its monetary policy. This backdrop has encouraged speculation about possible rate increases over the medium term, reinforcing demand for the Japanese currency.

At the same time, discussions have resurfaced around the prospect of Japanese authorities stepping in to counter what they perceive as excessive currency weakness. Although no formal action has been announced, the renewed focus on possible intervention is discouraging aggressive short positioning in the Yen and is adding to the downward pressure on EUR/JPY.

Euro Fundamentals Remain Constructive

On the European side, the Euro (EUR) continues to find some underlying support. The European Central Bank (ECB) is maintaining a cautious posture after bringing its easing cycle to an end last year. The relative resilience of growth within the Eurozone is seen as limiting the urgency for any additional monetary stimulus at this stage.

ECB President Christine Lagarde has reiterated her confidence that inflation will settle around the 2% level, while playing down the implications of the most recent softer Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. This stance is helping to anchor expectations for broadly steady policy, which in turn is offering a degree of support to the single currency.

EU-India Trade Deal Adds Medium-Term Support for the Euro

A newly concluded trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and India has also attracted attention in the market. Analysts at Danske Bank highlight that the accord will remove tariffs on more than 90% of traded goods over a seven-year horizon. While India currently represents only a modest share of Eurozone exports, its strong growth prospects are seen as a potential medium-term structural positive for the Euro.

Near-Term Bias Favors the Yen

Despite these supportive elements for the Euro, short-term dynamics in EUR/JPY are tilted toward the Yen. Positioning is being influenced by expectations of additional domestic support measures in Japan and a gradual shift toward a more normalized monetary framework. This environment is keeping pressure on the cross, with the Yen maintaining the upper hand for now.

Euro Performance Against Major Currencies

The following table shows the percentage change of the Euro (EUR) against major currencies today, along with the corresponding cross moves. According to the data, the Euro has been strongest versus the US Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.19% -0.39% -0.64% -0.35% -0.64% -0.37% -0.25% EUR 0.19% -0.20% -0.48% -0.16% -0.45% -0.17% -0.06% GBP 0.39% 0.20% -0.29% 0.04% -0.25% 0.02% 0.14% JPY 0.64% 0.48% 0.29% 0.31% 0.02% 0.29% 0.42% CAD 0.35% 0.16% -0.04% -0.31% -0.29% -0.03% 0.10% AUD 0.64% 0.45% 0.25% -0.02% 0.29% 0.27% 0.39% NZD 0.37% 0.17% -0.02% -0.29% 0.03% -0.27% 0.11% CHF 0.25% 0.06% -0.14% -0.42% -0.10% -0.39% -0.11%

The heat map is read using the currency in the left-hand column as the base and the currency in the top row as the quote. For instance, selecting the Euro in the left column and moving to the US Dollar column shows the percentage move in EUR (base)/USD (quote).