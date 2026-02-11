Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Face Heavy Resistance

Key Moments

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) remain capped beneath important resistance levels after recent rejections.

Bearish signals from RSI and MACD on daily charts reinforce downside risk across BTC, ETH and XRP.

Potential support zones are highlighted at $65,520 for BTC, $1,747 for ETH and $1.30 for XRP if selling pressure persists.

Market Overview

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are showing tentative stabilization on Wednesday after failing to push through critical resistance levels earlier in the week. BTC is holding below $69,000, while ETH and XRP are also trading under major technical ceilings. With no fresh bullish drivers emerging, the three largest cryptocurrencies by market interest continue to lack evidence of a durable rebound.

Bitcoin: Rejection at $73,072 Keeps Pressure on the Downside

Bitcoin retested daily resistance at $73,072 on Sunday and has eased by 2.24% through Tuesday. By Wednesday, BTC is trading below $69,000, signaling that sellers are still defending higher levels.

If the current downtrend resumes, BTC may slide toward the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $65,520. This retracement is drawn from the August 2024 low of $49,000 to the October 2025 all-time high of $126,199.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart stands at 31 and is pointing lower toward oversold territory, indicating that bearish momentum is strengthening. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on the same timeframe has also triggered a bearish crossover, aligning with expectations for continued downside.

On the upside, a recovery in BTC could open the door for another attempt at the daily resistance barrier at $73,072.

Asset Recent Resistance Key Support / Fibonacci Level Momentum Signals BTC/USDT $73,072 $65,520 (78.6% Fibonacci) Daily RSI at 31, bearish MACD crossover

Ethereum: Rejected at $2,149 Fibonacci Level

Ethereum retested and was rejected at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,149 on Monday, then declined nearly 4% on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, ETH is trading at $2,012.

Should the downward move persist, ETH could target Friday’s low at $1,747 as the next potential support area.

Similar to Bitcoin, Ethereum’s RSI and MACD on the daily chart are aligned with a bearish scenario, signaling that negative momentum remains in place.

If, however, ETH manages to break and close above $2,149 on a daily basis, an extension of the advance toward the next resistance zone at $2,500 would become possible.

Asset Key Fibonacci / Resistance Potential Downside Target Potential Upside Target ETH/USDT $2,149 (78.6% Fibonacci) $1,747 (Friday’s low) $2,500 (next resistance)

XRP: Price Action Stalls at Falling Wedge Boundary

XRP revisited the broken trendline boundary of a falling wedge pattern on Friday and has been repeatedly rejected around this area through Tuesday. On Wednesday, XRP is trading below $1.40.

If declines continue, XRP could move toward weekly support at $1.30, which represents the next significant downside level highlighted by the current structure.

Like Ethereum, XRP’s RSI and MACD are also signaling a bearish outlook, indicating that selling pressure is still dominant.

If XRP can break and close above the lower boundary of the falling wedge, it could set the stage for a rally toward the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.79.

Asset Pattern / Resistance Reference Support Level Upside Objective XRP/USDT Lower boundary of falling wedge $1.30 (weekly support) $1.79 (50-day EMA)

FAQ: Drivers of Cryptocurrency Price Movements

Impact of New Token Launches and Listings

Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

Effect of Hacks on Crypto Prices

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Role of Macroeconomic Events

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

Major Protocol Events: Halvings and Hard Forks

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.