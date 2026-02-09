Silver Soars as Dollar Drops, Risk Sentiment Improves

Key Moments

Spot silver (XAG/USD) settled at $77.95, gaining $7.01 or +9.88% on Friday.

A weaker U.S. dollar, a strong rebound in global equities, and rallying crypto markets aligned to fuel the sharp advance in silver.

Improved sentiment around U.S.-Iran talks helped shift focus from geopolitical risk back toward currency moves, yields, and positioning.

Powerful Session for Spot Silver

Spot silver staged a dramatic advance on Friday, jumping nearly 10% during the session as buyers rushed back into the market. The move unfolded alongside gains in stocks and gold, with trading conditions reflecting a clear tilt toward risk-taking rather than a defensive flight to safety – an unusual backdrop for such a large move in precious metals.

XAGUSD ended the day at $77.95, up $7.01 or +9.88%.

Dollar Retreat Sparks Metals Demand

A key driver of the rally was renewed weakness in the U.S. dollar. A decline in the dollar index made dollar-denominated metals more affordable for investors operating in other currencies. Silver and gold typically react to such shifts, and Friday’s trading conformed to that pattern.

The softer dollar created a dual benefit for silver: it reduced the cost basis for foreign buyers and eased the pressure on traders who had been short or waiting on the sidelines for more attractive levels. That combination helped accelerate the upside move.

Risk-On Tone Across Equities and Crypto

Friday’s surge in silver coincided with a broad recovery in risk assets. Major global equity benchmarks logged their strongest gains in months, while Bitcoin also rallied sharply. This pointed to broad-based improvement in risk sentiment rather than a narrow, fear-driven bid.

Gold and silver advanced in tandem with the stock market, deviating from the typical pattern where metals often strengthen as equities weaken. The buying in precious metals was therefore part of a wider hunt for opportunities in assets that had recently come under pressure, rather than a defensive reaction.

Gold Strength Amplified by Silver Volatility

Gold also saw solid gains on Friday, rising several percent. Traders cited bargain hunting and the weaker dollar as principal influences. Given silver’s thinner liquidity and higher volatility, its price action tended to magnify the move already underway in gold.

The dynamic between gold and silver was central to the session. Once gold signaled firm upside momentum, momentum-oriented participants appeared to favor silver for its larger potential percentage swings. The price action offered a clear example of silver extending and amplifying an established trend in gold.

Asset Move Described Key Driver Silver (XAG/USD) Settled at $77.95, up $7.01 or +9.88% Weaker dollar, stronger gold, risk-on sentiment Gold Up several percent Bargain hunting, dollar weakness Global Equities Biggest gains in months Improved risk appetite Bitcoin Bounced back strongly Broad risk-on tone

Geopolitical Concerns Tempered by Iran Talks

Developments on the geopolitical front also played a role. U.S.-Iran nuclear discussions in Oman on Friday appeared to ease some of the immediate worries about an abrupt escalation in Middle East tensions. Such news typically dampens extreme risk aversion and can moderate moves in commodities such as oil and metals.

For precious metals, the effect was less about a rush into safe havens and more about a recalibration toward fewer immediate geopolitical shocks. This allowed market participants to place greater emphasis on factors such as currency moves and yields.

Volatile Backdrop Amplifies Rebound

Silver entered Friday’s session with substantial volatility already in place. The market had been experiencing sharp declines followed by brisk rebounds in prior trading, creating an environment where prices were stretched and vulnerable to a swift reversal on any favorable catalyst.

Under such conditions, relatively modest triggers can unleash an outsized move. The alignment of a weaker dollar, firmer risk appetite, and strength in gold provided just such a catalyst, enabling a rapid snapback in silver prices.

Confluence of Drivers and Outlook

Friday’s rally did not appear to hinge on any single headline. Instead, it reflected the market’s reaction to several overlapping developments: a declining dollar, a strong upswing in equities, firming gold prices, and less alarming geopolitical headlines. Collectively, these elements contributed to the pronounced jump in silver.

The path forward now depends on whether these conditions persist. A continued soft dollar and sustained demand for risk assets could support additional upside in silver. Conversely, a renewed tilt toward caution or a rebound in the dollar could quickly pressure prices and unwind part of the latest gains.

At present, buyers are in control. The breadth of participation suggested that the move was not solely about short-covering or disorderly trading. Instead, the presence of more committed capital added weight to the rally as the market heads into the next trading week.