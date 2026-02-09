Loews Reports Profit Gain Amid Insurance Challenges

Key Moments

Core income at Loews’s insurance unit declined to $317 million in the fourth quarter from $342 million a year earlier.

Net investment income increased to $714 million from $696 million, supported by a larger fixed income portfolio and favorable reinvestment rates.

Net income attributable to Loews rose to $402 million, or $1.94 per share, compared with $187 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Insurance Segment Faces Underwriting Pressure

Loews Corp reported softer performance across most of its business units, with particular weakness in its main insurance operation driven by deteriorating underwriting results. The impact was partly mitigated by stronger investment returns.

Core income from the insurance division declined to $317 million in the fourth quarter from $342 million in the same period a year ago. The company attributed the drop to weaker underwriting outcomes and an unfavorable non-economic charge tied to an asbestos and environmental pollution loss portfolio transfer.

The underlying combined ratio at the insurer was 92.3%, compared with 91.4% a year earlier. A combined ratio below 100% indicates that premium income exceeded claims costs.

Investment Income Supports Results

Net investment income at Loews increased to $714 million from $696 million in the prior-year quarter. The company said the improvement reflected higher income from fixed income securities, stemming from a larger invested asset base and favorable reinvestment rates.

Metric Current Period Prior-Year Period Insurance unit core income $317 million $342 million Net investment income $714 million $696 million Underlying combined ratio 92.3% 91.4% Net income attributable to Loews $402 million $187 million Earnings per share $1.94 $0.86

Business Portfolio and Revenue Drivers

Loews operates across multiple sectors, including insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging. Its operations are conducted through units such as CNA Financial, Boardwalk Pipelines, Loews Hotels, and Altium Packaging.

The company, headquartered in New York, generates the majority of its revenue from CNA Financial, in which it holds a stake of more than 90%, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Bottom Line Boosted by Favorable Comparison

Net income attributable to Loews climbed to $402 million, or $1.94 per share, for the three months ended December 31, compared with $187 million, or 86 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

The company said the year-on-year increase was largely influenced by a favorable comparison, as the prior-year quarter’s results had been reduced by a $265 million pension settlement charge at CNA Financial.