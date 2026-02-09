Dollar Rebounds Against Yen After Election-Driven Slide

Key Moments

USD/JPY recovered to 156.70 after hitting an intraday low of 156.20 on Monday.

The Yen strengthened sharply following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s landslide victory, with the LDP winning 316 of 465 Lower House seats.

Weak recent U.S. labor data has reinforced expectations of additional Federal Reserve rate cuts, keeping the Dollar under pressure.

Intraday Price Action in USD/JPY

The US Dollar (USD) has clawed back part of its earlier losses against the Japanese Yen (JPY) after a sharp move lower in the wake of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s decisive election win. USD/JPY is trading back near the 156.70 area at the time of writing, after touching a session low at 156.20 earlier on Monday.

Despite the bounce, the pair remains 0.3% weaker on the day. The decline followed a swift reversal from two-week highs at 157.66 during the Early Asian session, as the market reacted to the political outcome in Japan.

Election Outcome Triggers Yen Short Covering

Traders scaled back short positions in the Yen after the snap election results confirmed expectations and delivered a commanding mandate for Takaichi. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured 316 of the 465 seats in the Japanese Lower House, marking the strongest victory to date for the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) under her leadership.

The combination of a solid political backdrop and pointed warnings from Finance Minister Satsukikatayama and top currency diplomat Atsushi Mimura about potential intervention discouraged market participants from re-establishing the so-called “Takaishi trade,” a positioning pattern that had previously driven notable Yen strength.

Debt Concerns Temper Yen Strength

While the election result reinforces expectations of a stable administration, markets are likely to focus on the policy implications. The outcome is seen as clearing the way for Takaichi’s fiscally expansive agenda. Given what are described as depleted government coffers, investors remain wary that this trajectory keeps the risk of a debt crisis in view, which is not an ideal backdrop for a durable and sustained Yen recovery.

U.S. Macro Backdrop Weighs on the Dollar

On the U.S. side, the Dollar is facing its own set of challenges. Recently released soft employment data have strengthened the view that the Federal Reserve may need to deliver additional policy easing. Against this backdrop, upcoming comments from Fed officials are expected to underscore significant divergences within the rate-setting committee.

Later this week, a series of key U.S. data releases, including Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), is anticipated to provide further direction for markets and could shift sentiment more decisively in favor of either the Dollar or the Yen.

USD/JPY Snapshot

Metric Level / Detail Current USD/JPY level 156.70 (at the time of writing) Intraday low 156.20 (earlier on Monday) Recent high 157.66 (two-week high during the Early Asian session) Daily performance -0.3% on the day LDP Lower House seats 316 out of 465

Japanese Yen: Key Drivers and Market Role

The Japanese Yen (JPY) ranks among the most actively traded currencies worldwide. Its valuation is broadly linked to the health of the Japanese economy but is more directly influenced by Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy decisions, the spread between Japanese and U.S. government bond yields, and prevailing risk sentiment in global markets, among other elements.

Impact of Bank of Japan Policy on the Yen

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, making its actions critical for Yen dynamics. The BoJ has at times intervened directly in foreign exchange markets, typically to curb Yen strength, although such interventions are relatively rare given political sensitivities with major trading partners.

The BoJ’s ultra-loose monetary stance between 2013 and 2024 contributed to Yen weakness against key peers as policy divergence with other major central banks widened. More recently, the gradual rollback of this ultra-loose framework has provided some degree of support to the currency.

Yield Differentials and Their Influence on JPY

Over the past decade, the BoJ’s commitment to highly accommodative policy has helped expand the yield gap between Japanese and U.S. government bonds, especially at the 10-year tenor. This widening differential has tended to favor the US Dollar over the Japanese Yen.

In 2024, the BoJ’s move to begin phasing out its ultra-loose stance, together with interest rate reductions by other major central banks, has started to narrow that yield spread, altering the relative appeal of JPY versus USD.

Risk Sentiment and the Yen’s Safe-Haven Status

The Japanese Yen is widely regarded as a safe-haven asset. During periods of market turbulence, investors often seek refuge in the Yen due to its perceived stability and reliability. As a result, episodes of financial stress or heightened uncertainty tend to bolster the Yen against currencies considered relatively riskier.