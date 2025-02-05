CF Bankshares Inc announces share buyback program

CF Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: CFBK), the parent company of CFBank, has announced a share repurchase program.

Under the latter, the company will buy back up to 325,000 shares, or nearly 5% of its outstanding common stock, on or before January 31st 2026.

“We believe our stock is a good value, and the Board’s approval of this stock repurchase program reflects confidence in our Company’s business model and intrinsic value and demonstrates our commitment to enhancing shareholder value,” Timothy T. O’Dell, President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

Stock Performance

The shares of CF Bankshares Inc (CFBK) closed 2.44% ($0.58) higher at $24.36 on Nasdaq on Tuesday, as they snapped a two-day streak of losses.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $155.577 million.

The shares of CF Bankshares Inc (CFBK) went up 30.97% in 2024, compared with a 28.64% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have lost 4.62% of their value so far this year.