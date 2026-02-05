Dollar-Franc Holds Above Support as Bulls Defend 0.7740

Key Moments

USD/CHF has been trading roughly flat around 0.7780, with recovery attempts capped at 0.7818.

Support near 0.7740 has contained recent downside moves, preserving a short-term bullish bias.

Elliott Wave analysis points to an A-B-C correction targeting the 0.7870-0.7885 resistance zone.

Price Action and Fundamental Background

USD/CHF is trading little changed on Thursday, hovering around 0.7780 at the time of writing. The pair has recovered from last week’s lows, but advances have stalled below 0.7818. At the same time, sellers have been unable to push the pair decisively below the 0.7740 area, keeping the immediate upward structure intact.

The broader advance in the US Dollar has stalled after mixed US data on Wednesday. The ADP Employment report indicated a sharp loss of momentum in January job creation, which offset stronger-than-expected US ISM Services PMI figures that nonetheless signaled an unexpected cooling in labor demand.

Technical Overview: Neutral Bias With Upside Potential

From a technical standpoint, USD/CHF is searching for clear direction, with signals currently tilted from neutral to slightly positive. On the 4-hour chart, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows that bullish momentum is fading, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is holding above the 50 threshold, suggesting a modest bullish inclination.

Elliott Wave analysis indicates that the pair is unfolding an A-B-C corrective pattern, with scope for an extension beyond the February 2 peak at 0.7820. The projected target zone lies between the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 0.7870 and the lows posted on January 20 and 22, located near 0.7885.

On the downside, a confirmed break below the 0.7740 support area, which corresponds to the February 3 low, would negate this constructive scenario. Such a move would likely expose the January 30 low, situated close to 0.7640.

