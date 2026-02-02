Nvidia Confirms Strong Support for OpenAI Amid Tension

Key Moments

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced a “huge” investment in OpenAI, likely the largest in Nvidia’s history.

Huang denied claims that he is unhappy with OpenAI, calling such reports “nonsense” and reaffirming his confidence.

Nvidia will join OpenAI’s current funding round, though the investment will not reach the previously mentioned $100 billion level.

Huang Reaffirms Commitment to OpenAI

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the company is moving forward with a major investment in OpenAI. He described the planned commitment as “huge” and likely the largest Nvidia has ever made.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei on Saturday, Huang rejected speculation that he was unhappy with OpenAI. He called such claims “nonsense,” according to Reuters and Bloomberg.

“We are going to make a huge investment in OpenAI. I believe in OpenAI. The work they do is incredible. They are one of the most consequential companies of our time,” Huang said.

Background on the Proposed $100 Billion Plan

In September, Nvidia had suggested a potential $100 billion investment in OpenAI. This plan aimed to provide both capital and advanced chips to help OpenAI maintain its edge in artificial intelligence.

However, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that the deal faced delays. According to sources, Huang described the initial $100 billion plan as non-binding and not finalized.

Additionally, Huang reportedly voiced concerns about OpenAI’s business discipline and highlighted competitive pressures from companies such as Google and Anthropic.

$NVDA CEO Jensen Huang just said that the rumours of him being upset with OpenAI are “complete nonsense” and that Nvidia will be making a “huge” investment in OpenAI. Trillions of dollars just being thrown around like 4 companies.. it’s insane! pic.twitter.com/9O8syD7Fjd — The Market Matrix (@MarketMatrixs) January 31, 2026

Clarifying the Current Funding Round

In response, Huang confirmed Nvidia will participate in OpenAI’s ongoing fundraising. “Sam is closing the round, and we will absolutely be involved,” he said. “We will invest a great deal of money, probably the largest investment we’ve ever made.”

When asked if the commitment would exceed $100 billion, Huang replied, “No, no, nothing like that.” He added that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman would disclose the total size of the current round.

Key Figures and Deal Status