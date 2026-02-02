GBP/USD Slides on Dollar Strength, Fed Signals

Key Moments

GBP/USD trades near 1.3670 in early European dealings, slipping below the 1.3700 area amid renewed US Dollar strength.

US Producer Price Index rose 3.0% YoY and 0.5% MoM in December, exceeding forecasts and supporting expectations for steady Fed policy.

The Bank of England is expected to hold its policy rate at 3.75%, after a narrow 5-4 vote to cut rates in December.

Dollar Demand Pressures GBP/USD

The GBP/USD pair is under pressure in early European trade on Monday, easing to around 1.3670 as demand for the US Dollar firms. The move comes as investors lean back toward the Greenback, weighing on the Pound Sterling below the 1.3700 level.

Signs of political steadiness in the United States are seen lending support to the US currency against GBP. Market participants are now watching the release of the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index later on Monday for further direction.

Fed Chair Prospect Warsh Supports Stronger Dollar

US President Donald Trump stated on Friday that Kevin Warsh, who favors a smaller central bank balance sheet, would be his preferred choice for the next Federal Reserve chair. Market participants expect that Warsh could advocate maintaining a more restrained Fed balance sheet and keeping interest rates higher for an extended period. This perception is providing an additional tailwind for the US Dollar and acting as a drag on the GBP/USD pair.

US PPI Surprise Reinforces Steady-Rate Expectations

Stronger-than-anticipated US producer price data is also underpinning the Dollar, as it reinforces the view that the Federal Reserve may keep rates unchanged. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that the US Producer Price Index increased 3.0% year-on-year in December, above the projected 2.7%.

On a month-on-month basis, PPI advanced 0.5% in December, outpacing both market expectations and the prior 0.2% reading. The firmer inflation metrics are seen supporting the case for the Fed to refrain from near-term easing, adding to USD resilience.

Indicator Period Actual Forecast Previous US PPI (YoY) December 3.0% 2.7% Not specified US PPI (MoM) December 0.5% Above consensus 0.2%

BoE Outlook: Policy Pause Expected After Narrow Vote

For the Pound, the latest signals from the Bank of England are also in focus. In December, the Monetary Policy Committee voted 5-4 to reduce the bank rate, marking the fourth quarter-point cut of 2025. However, most policymakers indicated that the pace of further reductions could moderate.

Looking ahead, the BoE is expected to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 3.75% on Thursday. Governor Andrew Bailey and his colleagues are seen maintaining flexibility in their policy stance as they assess future developments.

Background on Pound Sterling and Key Drivers

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the official currency of the United Kingdom and, according to 2022 data, is the fourth most traded currency in the global foreign exchange market, accounting for 12% of all transactions, or an average of $630 billion per day. Its major trading pairs include GBP/USD – widely known as “Cable” – which represents 11% of FX activity, GBP/JPY, commonly referred to as the “Dragon,” at 3%, and EUR/GBP at 2%. The currency is issued by the Bank of England.

Monetary Policy and Its Impact on GBP

The primary driver of the Pound’s valuation is the monetary policy set by the Bank of England. The BoE targets “price stability,” defined as maintaining inflation around 2%. Its main policy tool is the adjustment of interest rates.

When inflation runs too high, the BoE seeks to curb it by raising interest rates, making borrowing more expensive for households and businesses. Higher rates generally support GBP, as they can increase the attractiveness of UK assets to international investors.

Conversely, when inflation is too low and points to slowing economic momentum, the BoE may lower interest rates to reduce borrowing costs, encouraging businesses to invest and support growth.

Role of Economic Data and Trade Balance

Economic indicators play a significant role in shaping expectations for the Pound. Releases such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and labor market data are closely watched as gauges of economic health and potential BoE policy shifts. Strong data typically bolsters GBP by attracting foreign capital and raising the likelihood of tighter monetary policy. Weak data, on the other hand, tends to weigh on the currency.

The UK’s Trade Balance is another important factor. It measures the difference between export earnings and import spending over a given period. If exports are in high demand, the resulting foreign demand for GBP can strengthen the currency. A positive net Trade Balance generally supports the Pound, while a negative balance tends to have the opposite effect.