Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » GBP/NZD Remains Under Pressure After Brief Bounce

GBP/NZD Remains Under Pressure After Brief Bounce

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • GBP/NZD trades near 2.2757 after rebounding from a multi-month low at 2.2628, although the move still looks corrective.
  • The pair remains below its 200-day EMA near 2.2856, while the RSI has recovered slightly after touching oversold levels.
  • Support at 2.2695 is holding for now, but a break lower could open the door to the 2.24 area as NZD gains support from rate expectations.

Technical Picture: Downside Bias Persists

GBP/NZD remains under pressure despite a modest bounce from recent lows. The pair trades around 2.2757 after rebounding from Friday’s multi-month trough at 2.2628. However, the recovery still appears corrective rather than trend-changing.

More broadly, recent price action suggests the decline has paused, not ended. Importantly, the medium-term outlook weakened once the pair fell below its 200-day exponential moving average. Traders often use this level to judge trend direction.

When price stays below this average, sellers usually retain control. As a result, rebounds tend to attract renewed selling rather than fresh buying.

Momentum Signals and Key Levels

Momentum indicators support the cautious tone. The Relative Strength Index recently dropped to 30, signaling oversold conditions. Although it has edged higher since then, it has yet to show a clear bullish turn.

Meanwhile, near-term support has formed around 2.2695. So far, this level has limited further losses. However, a decisive break below it would likely expose the 2.24 region.

To improve the technical outlook, GBP/NZD must reclaim the 200-day EMA near 2.2856. Until then, downside risks remain dominant.

Level / IndicatorValue / ZoneInterpretation
Current GBP/NZD rate2.2757Consolidating after a sharp decline
Recent low2.2628Multi-month trough reached on Friday
Immediate support2.2695Key level holding losses for now
Downside target2.24 areaNext support if 2.2695 breaks
200-day EMA~2.2856Must be reclaimed to ease downside pressure
RSIRecovered from 30Oversold conditions easing, but momentum remains weak

Rate Expectations Favor the New Zealand Dollar

Beyond technicals, fundamentals continue to support the New Zealand dollar. In particular, shifting rate expectations across the region have boosted demand for antipodean currencies.

For example, markets expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise rates as early as Tuesday. This outlook has improved sentiment toward the broader region.

Although the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is likely further from its next hike, the NZD has still benefited. A large build-up of short positions over the past two years has begun to unwind, adding support.

However, the key question is how much of this adjustment remains. As positioning normalizes, the recent NZD momentum may start to fade.

Outlook: Rallies Still Viewed as Corrective

For now, the technical damage keeps risks skewed to the downside. Unless GBP/NZD moves back above its long-term moving average, rebounds are likely to remain corrective rather than signal a lasting trend reversal.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • NZD/USD rebounds from intraday low, eyes on Fed minutesNZD/USD rebounds from intraday low, eyes on Fed minutes The NZD/USD currency pair stabilized around 0.5950 on Wednesday, after earlier plumbing an intraday low of 0.5923, in the wake of the RBNZ’s policy decision and ahead of the FOMC minutes release.The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut its […]
  • AAON appoints new Chief Executive OfficerAAON appoints new Chief Executive Officer AAON Inc (NASDAQ: AAON), a provider of high-performance, energy-efficient HVAC solutions, said on Thursday that it had appointed Matt J. Tobolski, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer, effective as of the company's Annual Shareholders' meeting on […]
  • Natural gas extends gains on tropical storm activityNatural gas extends gains on tropical storm activity Natural gas futures rose on Wednesday as investors monitored tropical storm activity in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, as well as in the Gulf of Mexico. Gains were limited by forecasts for seasonal temperatures in the West and Midwest next […]
  • Spot Gold holds near 1 1/2-week high, US jobs data eyedSpot Gold holds near 1 1/2-week high, US jobs data eyed Spot Gold held close to a 1 1/2-week high of $3,365.92 per troy ounce on Thursday, as investors braced for the US Non-Farm Payrolls report later in the day for more insight into labor market conditions and the Fed’s future interest rate […]
  • Commodities trading outlook: gold rises as dollar weakens, copper boosted by China dataCommodities trading outlook: gold rises as dollar weakens, copper boosted by China data Gold rose on Monday to the highest in nearly four weeks as worries over a slowing global economy spurred safe-haven demand for the precious metal. Platinum and palladium posted minor daily losses, while silver gained. Copper was mostly […]
  • Natural gas extends losses on bearish U.S. inventories dataNatural gas extends losses on bearish U.S. inventories data Natural gas futures fell more than 1% on Tuesday after the Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. natural gas stockpiles rose above the average in the week ended October 11, indicating softening demand for the power-station […]