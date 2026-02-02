GBP/NZD Remains Under Pressure After Brief Bounce

Key Moments

GBP/NZD trades near 2.2757 after rebounding from a multi-month low at 2.2628, although the move still looks corrective.

The pair remains below its 200-day EMA near 2.2856, while the RSI has recovered slightly after touching oversold levels.

Support at 2.2695 is holding for now, but a break lower could open the door to the 2.24 area as NZD gains support from rate expectations.

Technical Picture: Downside Bias Persists

GBP/NZD remains under pressure despite a modest bounce from recent lows. The pair trades around 2.2757 after rebounding from Friday’s multi-month trough at 2.2628. However, the recovery still appears corrective rather than trend-changing.

More broadly, recent price action suggests the decline has paused, not ended. Importantly, the medium-term outlook weakened once the pair fell below its 200-day exponential moving average. Traders often use this level to judge trend direction.

When price stays below this average, sellers usually retain control. As a result, rebounds tend to attract renewed selling rather than fresh buying.

Momentum Signals and Key Levels

Momentum indicators support the cautious tone. The Relative Strength Index recently dropped to 30, signaling oversold conditions. Although it has edged higher since then, it has yet to show a clear bullish turn.

Meanwhile, near-term support has formed around 2.2695. So far, this level has limited further losses. However, a decisive break below it would likely expose the 2.24 region.

To improve the technical outlook, GBP/NZD must reclaim the 200-day EMA near 2.2856. Until then, downside risks remain dominant.

Level / Indicator Value / Zone Interpretation Current GBP/NZD rate 2.2757 Consolidating after a sharp decline Recent low 2.2628 Multi-month trough reached on Friday Immediate support 2.2695 Key level holding losses for now Downside target 2.24 area Next support if 2.2695 breaks 200-day EMA ~2.2856 Must be reclaimed to ease downside pressure RSI Recovered from 30 Oversold conditions easing, but momentum remains weak

Rate Expectations Favor the New Zealand Dollar

Beyond technicals, fundamentals continue to support the New Zealand dollar. In particular, shifting rate expectations across the region have boosted demand for antipodean currencies.

For example, markets expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise rates as early as Tuesday. This outlook has improved sentiment toward the broader region.

Although the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is likely further from its next hike, the NZD has still benefited. A large build-up of short positions over the past two years has begun to unwind, adding support.

However, the key question is how much of this adjustment remains. As positioning normalizes, the recent NZD momentum may start to fade.

Outlook: Rallies Still Viewed as Corrective

For now, the technical damage keeps risks skewed to the downside. Unless GBP/NZD moves back above its long-term moving average, rebounds are likely to remain corrective rather than signal a lasting trend reversal.