Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Exxon Mobil Tops Q4 Estimates on Low-Cost Production

Exxon Mobil Tops Q4 Estimates on Low-Cost Production

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Exxon Mobil reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.71 per share, topping the $1.68 per share consensus estimate from LSEG data.
  • Full-year 2025 adjusted profit fell 10% as Brent prices declined 19%, but cost reductions and low-cost production helped narrow the impact.
  • The company returned $37.2 billion to shareholders last year through $17.2 billion in dividends and $20 billion in share repurchases, with plans to continue buybacks at the same pace through 2026.

Q4 Earnings Outperform Expectations

HOUSTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) posted fourth-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street forecasts, supported by expanding lower-cost oil production in the Permian Basin and offshore Guyana. The performance underscored the resilience of the largest U.S. oil producer amid a challenging pricing backdrop.

For the October to December period, Exxon reported adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share. That figure came in above the analyst consensus of $1.68 per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Profitability Under Pressure but Supported by Cost Discipline

Oil and gas producers contended with weaker profitability through 2025 as a surplus of crude supply weighed on prices. Brent oil futures declined 19% last year, pressuring sector earnings. Exxon’s adjusted profit for the full year 2025 slipped by 10%, a smaller drop than the move in benchmark prices, as the company intensified efforts to reduce its cost base.

“We’re capturing more value from every barrel and molecule we produce and building growth platforms at scale – creating a long runway of profitable growth through 2030 and beyond,” Exxon CEO Darren Woods said in a statement.

The company stated that annual upstream production reached its highest level in more than four decades, highlighting the scale of its operations and the contribution of newer, lower-cost assets.

Shareholder Returns and Capital Allocation

Exxon continued to prioritize capital returns, distributing $17.2 billion in dividends over the last year. In addition, the company repurchased $20 billion of its shares during the same period.

Looking ahead, Exxon indicated it plans to maintain its share repurchase program at the current level, with a target of buying back $20 billion in stock through 2026.

Capital expenditures totaled $29 billion last year. The company has guided that this year’s capital spending will range between $27 billion and $29 billion.

MetricValue
Q4 adjusted earnings per share$1.71
Analyst consensus (LSEG) for Q4 EPS$1.68
Brent oil futures price change last year-19%
Full-year 2025 adjusted profit change-10%
Dividends paid last year$17.2 billion
Share repurchases last year$20 billion
Planned share repurchases through 2026$20 billion
Capital expenditures last year$29 billion
Projected capex this year$27 billion – $29 billion

Refining Margins and Asset Write-downs

In an earnings update earlier this month, Exxon indicated that improved refining margins were expected to provide an additional $300 million to $700 million to fourth-quarter earnings. At the same time, the company pointed to anticipated asset write-downs totaling approximately $1.7 billion.

Strategic Questions Around Venezuela

Darren Woods was expected to field questions during an analyst call about Exxon’s stance on potentially reentering Venezuela, following the U.S. capture and removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month. U.S. President Donald Trump has encouraged American companies to commit billions of dollars in investment to help restart the country’s oil sector.

Woods previously described Venezuela as “uninvestable” during a White House meeting with Trump and other oil executives, emphasizing that the company requires investment protections after having its assets expropriated twice in the past. The company remains open to sending a technical team to the country to examine potential options, Reuters has reported, citing a source familiar with Exxon’s thinking.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • British pound erased losses against the US dollarBritish pound erased losses against the US dollar On Tuesday British pound was off lows versus the US dollar, as it was reported that UK Construction CIPS indicator rose in May to highest value since October 2012.After dipping to 1.5283, lowest level for current trade, pound climbed to […]
  • Gold and silver weekly recap, May 26 – May 30Gold and silver weekly recap, May 26 – May 30 Gold and silver futures recorded significant losses this week, pressured by improving readings on the US economy. US stocks closed for all-time highs, fomented by confidence in the economy, which in turn lowered the investment appeal of […]
  • Intel Shares Jump 6.82% to $25.69, New CEO’s Appointment Prolongs Market EnthusiasmIntel Shares Jump 6.82% to $25.69, New CEO’s Appointment Prolongs Market Enthusiasm Key momentsOn Monday, Intel’s share price increased by 6.82%, closing at $25.69 and signaling a strong positive reaction from investors. Since Lip-Bu Tan officially took over as CEO on Tuesday, Intel’s pre-market trading saw shares […]
  • Copper swings between lingering demand prospectsCopper swings between lingering demand prospects Copper swung between gains and losses on Friday as grim demand prospects in Europe and China limited gains amid positive economic data from the U.S.On the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, copper futures for September […]
  • Forex Market: CAD/MXN daily forecastForex Market: CAD/MXN daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session CAD/MXN traded within the range of 11.888-11.976 and closed at 11.953.At 11:13 GMT today CAD/MXN was gaining 0.23% for the day to trade at 11.979. The pair touched a daily high at 11.990 at 11:03 GMT, […]
  • USD/KRW: Won gains on Fed caution as BoK holds ratesUSD/KRW: Won gains on Fed caution as BoK holds rates The USD/KRW currency pair lost ground on Thursday, after the Bank of Korea kept borrowing costs intact for a ninth consecutive policy meeting, noting it required more time to assess changes in local and external conditions.Meanwhile, […]