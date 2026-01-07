Upexi Targets Higher Returns With New Solana-Focused Treasury Plan

Key Moments

Upexi Inc. (UPXI) plans to implement a high-yield treasury strategy tied to its Solana holdings in 2026.

Solana holdings rose to 2,174,583 SOL as of January 5, 2026, up 3.2% from 2,106,989 SOL on October 31, 2025.

The company repurchased 416,226 shares at an average price of $1.92, while CEO Allan Marshall bought 200,000 shares in December.

Upexi Outlines High-Yield Treasury Strategy for 2026

Upexi Inc. (UPXI) announced that it will roll out a high-yield treasury strategy designed to increase returns generated from its Solana holdings in 2026, according to a company statement. The initiative is intended to enhance the performance of the firm’s digital asset treasury while maintaining what it describes as a disciplined approach to risk.

The company, which is based in Tampa, positions itself as a digital asset treasury operator with a primary focus on acquiring and holding Solana cryptocurrency, alongside running a portfolio of consumer product brands. Upexi identifies capital issuance, staking activity, and discounted locked token purchases as core tools it uses to create value.

Growth in Solana Holdings

Upexi reported that its Solana position increased to 2,174,583 SOL as of January 5, 2026. This compares with 2,106,989 SOL held as of October 31, 2025, representing a 3.2% increase over that period. The company stated that it currently holds over two million SOL tokens and indicated that the planned treasury strategy is not expected to interfere with its existing Solana-related operations.

Date Solana Holdings (SOL) Change October 31, 2025 2,106,989 – January 5, 2026 2,174,583 3.2% increase

Capital Allocation and Insider Activity

In addition to its digital asset strategy, Upexi detailed recent equity actions. The company said it repurchased 416,226 of its own shares at an average price of $1.92. It also reported insider buying, noting that CEO Allan Marshall acquired 200,000 shares in December.

Commenting on the strategic shift, Marshall said, “As part of this transition, we are focused on materially increasing total yield while maintaining a prudent risk profile, and we expect to provide additional details in the coming weeks.”

Operational Focus and Strategy Execution

Upexi emphasized that the forthcoming high-yield treasury framework is intended to build on, rather than replace, its current approach to managing Solana assets. The company reiterated that it does not anticipate the implementation of the new strategy to disrupt its ongoing Solana operations.