Sterling Advances Against Dollar Amid Strong Uptrend

GBP/USD is trading at 1.3811 within a defined channel and identified 5th wave pattern.

Upside targets include an ATR-based objective at 1.3869 and a further move toward the R6 area at 1.29503.

The pair is supported by hourly convergence signals, while the USDX is currently down and being monitored for directional cues.

Technical Overview of GBP/USD

Forex strategy is bullish on GBP/USD, with the pair quoted at 1.3811 and moving within an established price channel. The current structure is described as a 5th wave, indicating that the move is in an advanced phase of the existing trend. The focus is on how price action responds within this formation as it progresses through identified targets.

Upside Targets and Wave Structure

The immediate objective for GBP/USD is a continuation higher toward an Average True Range (ATR) target at 1.3869. This level is viewed as the first stage of the current move. A second leg is then anticipated, extending toward the R6 area at 1.29503. The scenario is being guided by technical patterns, with convergence signals present on the hourly timeframe.

Level / Metric Value Description Current GBP/USD 1.3811 Spot rate within channel and 5th wave ATR Target 1.3869 First upside target based on ATR R6 Area 1.29503 Second target level referenced in the strategy Current ATR (daily) 85 pips Recent average daily true range 90-day ATR (daily) 69 pips Longer-term average daily true range

Volatility and USDX Context

The average daily true range for GBP/USD currently stands at 85 pips per day, compared with a 90-day average of 69 pips per day. This indicates that recent price swings have been wider than the longer-term norm, which can affect both risk management and target setting for trading strategies.

In the broader context, USDX is currently down, and traders are advised to monitor USDX for directional confirmation. Movements in USDX are being used as an additional guide for the near-term path of GBP/USD within the bullish setup.