Home » Stock Market News » Starbucks Stock Gains as CEO Outlines Growth Plan

Starbucks Stock Gains as CEO Outlines Growth Plan

Written by Michael Fisher
Key Moments

  • Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares rose 2% Thursday morning following CEO Brian Niccol’s presentation of long-term growth targets.
  • The company projected at least 3% comparable sales growth and operating margins of 13.5% to 15% through fiscal year 2028.
  • Guidance for the current fiscal year includes 3% comparable sales growth through September, slightly ahead of analyst expectations.

Investor Response to Long-Term Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded 2% higher on Thursday morning after Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol detailed a multi-year growth strategy that targets at least 3% comparable sales growth through fiscal year 2028. The market reaction reflected rising confidence in the coffee chain’s ongoing turnaround efforts.

During an investor day presentation, the company outlined new long-term financial objectives that reinforced sentiment around its strategic direction. Among the key metrics discussed, Starbucks projected operating margins in the range of 13.5% to 15% through fiscal year 2028, a target that added further support to the positive share price move.

Outlook Through Fiscal Year 2028

The long-term framework shared at the investor event is intended to support Starbucks’ transformation plan and signal durability in its performance expectations. The company emphasized the combination of sustained comparable sales growth and improved profitability as central pillars of its strategy.

MetricTarget / GuidanceTimeframe
Comparable sales growthAt least 3%Through fiscal year 2028
Operating margin13.5% to 15%Through fiscal year 2028
Current fiscal year comparable sales growth3%Fiscal year through September

Current Fiscal Year Guidance and Recent Results

The extended outlook builds on Starbucks’ guidance for its current fiscal year. On Wednesday, alongside the release of first quarter results, the company forecast comparable sales growth of 3% for the fiscal year running through September, a figure that slightly topped analyst expectations.

By reinforcing both near-term and multi-year expectations, Starbucks sought to demonstrate continuity between its immediate performance objectives and its longer-term ambitions.

Operational Improvements Under CEO Brian Niccol

The favorable investor reaction indicates that market participants are taking note of early progress under Niccol’s leadership. The article highlighted that the CEO’s investments in operational efficiency – particularly efforts to accelerate service – are beginning to show benefits.

Since assuming the top role, Niccol has concentrated on upgrading the customer experience while preserving Starbucks’ premium brand positioning within the highly competitive coffee segment.

