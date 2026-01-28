Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

AeroVironment Gains After $75M Air Force Contract

Key Moments

  • AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) shares gained 2% on Wednesday following news of a new U.S. Air Force task order.
  • The company’s UES division received a $75 million, five-year contract under the FRESH program to develop advanced biotechnology and smart materials.
  • The award builds on AeroVironment’s collaboration with the Air Force Research Laboratory and will utilize artificial intelligence to speed research and testing.

UES Division Wins Multiyear FRESH Program Task Order

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) saw its stock climb 2% on Wednesday after revealing that its UES division secured a $75 million task order from the U.S. Air Force. The work centers on advanced biotechnology and smart materials development.

The award spans five years and is part of the Functional Responsive Experimentation for Systems and Humans (FRESH) initiative. Efforts under this program will target next-generation materials designed to improve U.S. Air Force capabilities across air, space, and weapons platforms. Research will be conducted at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

Scope of Work and Technical Focus

Under the task order, AeroVironment is tasked with designing and testing new materials, manufacturing processes, and modeling approaches aimed at creating advanced polymers and responsive materials.

The scope includes work in the following areas:

Focus AreaDescription
BiomanufacturingDevelopment of biologically enabled approaches to support advanced materials
Polymers and responsive materialsCreation and integration of advanced polymers and materials that can respond to changing conditions
Biologically driven degradationExploration of biological methods for controlled material breakdown
Rare earth extractionUse of biologically driven techniques to support rare earth extraction

The company will evaluate materials, refine processing techniques, and develop modeling tools to support these efforts.

Strategic Vision and Use of Artificial Intelligence

“We’re entering an era where biology and materials science are converging,” said Dr. John Hogan, Vice President of Defense and Interagency Services at AeroVironment. “Our work under this program explores that frontier—creating responsive systems that enhance human performance, reduce maintenance burdens, and ensure operational dominance for the Air Force.”

The research program will also incorporate artificial intelligence to help speed material discovery, testing, and environmental assessment workflows. This task order further extends AeroVironment’s established relationship with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

