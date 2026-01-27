ING Flags Limited Upside After U.S. Gas Price Spike

Key Moments

Front-month Henry Hub futures settled almost 29% higher at $6.80/MMBtu, extending a strong rally.

Total gains in front-month prices since 19 January reached almost 120%, while spot Henry Hub briefly exceeded $30/MMBtu.

ING strategists indicated that early signs of production recovery suggest U.S. natural gas prices may have already peaked.

Storm-Driven Rally Lifts U.S. Natural Gas

U.S. natural gas prices have extended their sharp advance, with front-month Henry Hub futures settling almost 29% higher at $6.80/MMBtu. ING commodities strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey noted that the powerful winter storm has disrupted supply, increased heating demand, and raised uncertainty over the duration of these market impacts.

According to the strategists, “US natural gas prices continued their rally yesterday, with front-month Henry Hub settling almost 29% higher at $6.80/MMBtu. This takes the total gains since 19 January to almost 120%. Yet the move in US natural gas is even more astonishing when looking at the spot Henry Hub price, which briefly broke above $30/MMBtu in recent days.”

Production Recovery Signals Potential Price Peak

The outlook now hinges on how long the storm-related disruptions persist. ING highlighted that the central issue for the market is the duration of the supply and demand imbalance caused by the extreme weather.

“The key question for the outlook, obviously, is how long this disruption lasts. There are some signs that production is already recovering, with gas output from the Permian estimated to be up 11% day-on-day yesterday. If this trend continues, it suggests prices have likely peaked.”

Metric Value Comment Front-month Henry Hub settlement $6.80/MMBtu Almost 29% higher Front-month gains since 19 January Almost 120% Strong rally over the period Spot Henry Hub (recent peak) Above $30/MMBtu (briefly) Described as “astonishing” by ING Permian gas output change (day-on-day) Up 11% Indicates early production recovery

Implications for European Gas Markets

ING strategists stressed that developments in the U.S. market have important spillover risks for Europe. “Developments in the US natural gas market remain a concern for the European market, as supply disruptions could weigh on US LNG exports to Europe.”

Market participants in Europe are therefore closely tracking U.S. price dynamics, production trends, and the pace of normalization after the winter storm, as any prolonged disruption could affect liquefied natural gas flows to the region.