NVIDIA Boosts CoreWeave AI Partnership with $2B

Key Moments

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) shares jumped 10% Monday after NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced a $2 billion equity investment.

NVIDIA purchased CoreWeave Class A common stock at $87.20 per share to support the creation of over 5 gigawatts of AI factories by 2030.

The expanded partnership focuses on NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform, with CoreWeave leading development and operations.

Market Reaction to NVIDIA’s Strategic Investment

CoreWeave shares climbed 10% on Monday morning after NVIDIA disclosed a $2 billion investment. The move aims to scale their collaboration in AI infrastructure.

The investment came through NVIDIA buying CoreWeave Class A common stock at $87.20 per share. The goal is to support the buildout of more than 5 gigawatts of AI factories by 2030.

Terms and Focus of the Expanded Partnership

The strengthened alliance centers on building AI factories using NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform. CoreWeave will handle development and daily operations.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA will help speed up the buildout by funding land, power, and shell infrastructure.

Technology Roadmap and Software Integration

As part of the collaboration, the companies will test and validate CoreWeave’s AI-native software and reference architecture. This includes platforms such as SUNK and CoreWeave Mission Control.

In addition, CoreWeave will roll out multiple generations of NVIDIA technology across its platform. This will include early adoption of Rubin, Vera CPUs, and Bluefield storage systems.

Item Detail Investor NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Recipient CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Investment Size $2 billion Share Class CoreWeave Class A common stock Purchase Price $87.20 per share Strategic Goal Build more than 5 GW of AI factories by 2030

Management Commentary

“AI is entering its next frontier and driving the largest infrastructure buildout in human history,” said Jensen Huang, NVIDIA CEO. “CoreWeave’s AI factory expertise and execution speed are unmatched.”

Implications for AI Infrastructure and Customers

The partnership combines CoreWeave’s cloud and software strengths with NVIDIA’s platform and funding. Together, they aim to help customers run large AI workloads more efficiently.