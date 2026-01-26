Natural Gas Soars; Metals Rally on Weather and Tension

Key Moments

Henry Hub natural gas prices pushed above $6/MMBtu, the highest level since late 2022, as a severe US winter storm hit production and demand.

European benchmark TTF climbed above EUR40/MWh as EU storage dropped below 46% full, well under the 5-year average of 61%.

Silver traded above $108/oz and gold surpassed $5,000/oz, extending year-to-date gains of roughly 50% and 17%, respectively.

Natural Gas: Weather Shock Lifts US and European Benchmarks

US natural gas futures have staged a sharp rally, with Henry Hub breaking through $6/MMBtu and reaching the highest level since late 2022. The move is unfolding as a major winter storm impacts large portions of the United States, prompting emergency declarations in nearly half of all states.

The severe conditions are expected to drive a substantial increase in heating demand and simultaneously strain energy infrastructure. According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), US natural gas output has declined by more than 11 bcf/d over the last 5 days. While colder temperatures are lifting residential and commercial consumption and weather disruptions are curbing supply, some industrial users are reportedly scaling back or briefly suspending operations, which could soften industrial demand.

Despite the current squeeze, US inventories entered this period in a relatively favorable position. The latest data from the EIA show that gas storage as of 16 January stood 4.8% higher year-on-year and 6.1% above the 5-year average. This storage cushion suggests that the current price surge is likely to be temporary, provided there are no lasting disruptions once the storm passes.

This week is shaping up to be one of the most aggressively bullish stretches in the history of U.S. natural gas market. We are seeing extreme indicators on both sides of the ledger: tightening supply and surging demand. The fundamentals are expected to moderate slightly next week.

Speculative Positioning and LNG Flows Intensify the US Price Move

Futures market positioning has amplified the latest price spike. The most recent data indicate that speculative traders held a net short position of 77,014 Henry Hub lots as of last Tuesday. Given the subsequent price strength, it is likely that this short exposure has now been largely, if not entirely, covered.

At the same time, natural gas flows into US LNG export terminals appear to have dropped sharply over the weekend, raising concerns over supply availability in other regions. This development has contributed to the rally in European gas, where TTF has moved above EUR40/MWh amid colder-than-normal weather.

European storage has become a growing source of unease. EU facilities are now below 46% full, markedly under the 5-year norm of 61%. The widening premium of TTF over JKM in recent days is expected to draw more LNG cargoes toward Europe, which should help alleviate some of the regional supply pressure.

Market Indicator Latest Detail US Natural Gas Henry Hub price Above $6/MMBtu, highest since late 2022 US Natural Gas Production change (last 5 days) Down more than 11 bcf/d (BNEF estimate) US Gas Storage Versus previous year (16 January) Up 4.8% US Gas Storage Versus 5-year average (16 January) 6.1% above US Gas Futures Speculative net position Net short 77,014 Henry Hub lots (as of last Tuesday) European Gas TTF benchmark Above EUR40/MWh EU Gas Storage Fill level Below 46%, vs 5-year average of 61%

Oil Markets Gain Support from Weather and Geopolitics

Crude prices also moved higher, with Brent ending Friday more than 2.8% firmer. Colder conditions are improving demand prospects for heating fuels, reflected in stronger heating oil crack spreads.

Beyond weather, geopolitical factors continue to underpin the crude complex. The US is dispatching ships to the Middle East, fueling worries over a possible escalation involving Iran. Additionally, disruptions to Kazakh oil shipments are providing further upside support for prices.

Precious Metals: Silver and Gold Power to Fresh Records

In precious metals, silver and gold have both surged to unprecedented levels. Silver broke through the $100/oz threshold for the first time on Friday, and momentum has continued into early trading today, with spot prices above $108/oz at the time of writing. Spot gold has also moved above $5,000/oz for the first time this morning, as mounting geopolitical tensions spur demand for safe-haven assets.

The two metals have extended strong gains so far this year. Gold is up around 17%, while silver has advanced 50%, adding to already solid performance in 2025. The rally has been fueled by a series of geopolitical shocks, including uncertainty surrounding Washington’s position on Greenland and persistent concerns over a potential US-Iran confrontation.

Metal Key Level Performance Detail Silver First break above $100/oz Spot above $108/oz in early trading today Gold First break above $5,000/oz Spot moved above $5,000/oz this morning Gold Year-to-date gain Up around 17% Silver Year-to-date gain Up 50%

Macro Backdrop: Safe-Haven Demand and Structural Constraints

A softer US dollar, declining real yields, and ongoing policy uncertainty are supporting investor interest in hard assets. Silver’s performance reflects its dual nature, benefiting from safe-haven inflows as well as firm industrial demand. As a result, the gold-silver ratio has fallen to just above 50, its lowest point since 2011.

Silver’s relatively small market size and its combination of investment and industrial uses are increasing price volatility. Tighter physical conditions driven by limited mine-supply growth are adding further upward pressure.

Although volatility remains elevated, the broader environment is still constructive for both gold and silver. Geopolitical risks, central bank purchases, and structural supply shortfalls leave both markets on a firm footing. In particular, silver’s constrained physical balances and strong industrial consumption are likely to provide ongoing support, even as its heightened volatility keeps the risk of sharp price swings in focus.