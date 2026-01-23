Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Nvidia Climbs on China Progress Toward H200 Approval

Nvidia Climbs on China Progress Toward H200 Approval

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares climbed 1.5% Friday morning after a report on potential Chinese approval of H200 AI chip imports.
  • Chinese regulators reportedly granted in-principle approval for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA), Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY), and ByteDance to proceed with H200 purchase preparations.
  • Authorities are said to be tying approvals to commitments to also buy domestic chips, although no formal quota has been set.

Market Reaction

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) gained 1.5% in Friday morning trading after a Bloomberg report indicated that Chinese authorities have signaled to major technology firms that they may move ahead with plans to order Nvidia’s H200 artificial intelligence chips. The report suggested that Beijing could be nearing formal approval for imports of these AI components.

Regulatory Developments in China

According to the report, Chinese regulators have provided in-principle approval for leading technology groups, including Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA), Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY), and ByteDance, to progress to the next step in planning for H200 purchases. These companies can reportedly begin discussing the specific quantities they intend to acquire.

The reported stance marks a shift from earlier accounts that Beijing was blocking H200 shipments into the country. The H200 chips are described as critical to operating artificial intelligence systems and form a significant element of Nvidia’s high-performance computing product lineup.

Conditions on Chip Purchases

Sources cited in the report said that Chinese officials would encourage domestic technology firms to buy a certain volume of locally produced chips as a prerequisite for securing approval to import the H200 units. However, the sources noted that no precise purchase requirement has been defined at this stage.

Key Companies and Reported Status

CompanyExchange / TickerReported Status Regarding H200 Orders
NvidiaNASDAQ:NVDAShares rose 1.5% Friday morning following report on potential H200 imports into China
Alibaba GroupNYSE:BABAReportedly received in-principle approval to advance preparations for H200 purchases
Tencent HoldingsOTC:TCEHYReportedly allowed to move to next stage of planning H200 orders
ByteDanceNot specifiedReportedly included among firms cleared to discuss H200 quantities
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News