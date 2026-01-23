Nvidia Climbs on China Progress Toward H200 Approval

Key Moments

Market Reaction

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) gained 1.5% in Friday morning trading after a Bloomberg report indicated that Chinese authorities have signaled to major technology firms that they may move ahead with plans to order Nvidia’s H200 artificial intelligence chips. The report suggested that Beijing could be nearing formal approval for imports of these AI components.

Regulatory Developments in China

According to the report, Chinese regulators have provided in-principle approval for leading technology groups, including Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA), Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY), and ByteDance, to progress to the next step in planning for H200 purchases. These companies can reportedly begin discussing the specific quantities they intend to acquire.

The reported stance marks a shift from earlier accounts that Beijing was blocking H200 shipments into the country. The H200 chips are described as critical to operating artificial intelligence systems and form a significant element of Nvidia’s high-performance computing product lineup.

$NVDA China whiplash is back on the menu. China was reportedly preparing to approve imports of Nvidia’s H200 as soon as this quarter for select commercial use. But now the FT reports Chinese customs blocked incoming H200 shipments, and parts suppliers paused production.… pic.twitter.com/8Ccw8F3QF5 — Patient Investor (@PSInvestor) January 23, 2026

Conditions on Chip Purchases

Sources cited in the report said that Chinese officials would encourage domestic technology firms to buy a certain volume of locally produced chips as a prerequisite for securing approval to import the H200 units. However, the sources noted that no precise purchase requirement has been defined at this stage.

