Netflix Backs Warner Bros Deal, Dismisses Paramount

Written by Sandra Leggero
Updated:

Netflix Pushes for Shareholder Support

Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said the company expects to win shareholder backing for its $82.7 billion offer for Warner Bros Discovery. He made the remarks in an interview with the Financial Times on Friday. Overall, Netflix appears confident in its path forward.

In the same interview, Peters dismissed Paramount’s competing bid. He said the offer “doesn’t pass the sniff test,” suggesting it lacks credibility.

Paramount Offer Draws Limited Support

Peters told the Financial Times that only a small number of Warner Bros Discovery shares have been tendered to Paramount’s hostile $108 billion offer. In other words, the rival bid has not yet gained much traction.

Netflix, Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount Skydance did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside regular business hours.

Deal Structure and Financing

Peters argued that Netflix’s revised offer provides greater certainty than Paramount’s. He pointed to Netflix’s strong balance sheet, while noting that Paramount’s bid relies on heavy debt.

Earlier this month, the Warner Bros board rejected Paramount’s amended proposal. The bid included $40 billion in equity, backed by a guarantee from Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. Peters said that without Ellison’s support, Paramount would not be able to complete the deal.

Revised Terms and Extended Deadline

Paramount Skydance extended its tender offer deadline to Feb. 20. Meanwhile, Netflix revised its offer to an all-cash structure. The change aims to speed up closing and reassure investors who were wary of the earlier stock-and-cash deal.

Key Transaction Figures

BidderTargetOffer ValueStructureStatus
NetflixWarner Bros Discovery studios$82.7BAll-cash (revised)On track for shareholder support, per Peters
Paramount SkydanceWarner Bros Discovery$108BPart debt, part equity; $40B equity backed by EllisonDeadline extended to Feb. 20; bid previously rejected
