BofA: Economic Strength Could Pressure S&P 500 AI Rally

Bank of America keeps a 7,100 year-end target on the S&P 500, signaling about 3 percent upside from current levels.

The bank’s above-consensus GDP outlook and forecast for +14 percent earnings growth are described as consistent with only “middling equity returns.”

BofA highlights that the S&P 500 is “top-heavy in AI, not GDP-sensitive stocks,” which may limit the index’s benefit from an economic boom.

Macro Strength Seen as a Headwind for Index-Level Returns

Bank of America is cautioning that stronger economic data and upbeat earnings expectations may not translate into outsized gains for the S&P 500, even as forecasts for growth remain robust.

Analyst Savita Subramanian points out that periods characterized by solid earnings per share (EPS) and gross domestic product (GDP) expansion have historically represented “the worst phase for S&P 500” annual returns. According to Subramanian, equities tend to deliver better performance when sentiment and forecasts are subdued and markets are positioned for “disaster averted” outcomes.

In contrast, BofA’s own above-consensus GDP projections and an outlook for +14 percent earnings growth are described as “more consistent with middling equity returns.”

S&P 500 Outlook and Index Composition

The bank is sticking with its 7,100 year-end target for the S&P 500, which suggests about 3 percent potential upside from where the index is currently trading.

One central factor behind the bank’s more reserved stance is the structure of the benchmark. BofA characterizes the S&P 500 as “top-heavy in AI, not GDP-sensitive stocks.” Subramanian observes that “an economic boom could lift cyclicals, but they’re a smaller part of the benchmark,” and cites the 2010s as an example when relatively weak nominal GDP growth coincided with one of the index’s strongest decades.

Metric / View Bank of America Position GDP outlook Above consensus Earnings growth expectation +14 percent S&P 500 year-end target 7,100 (about 3 percent upside) Index characterization “Top-heavy in AI, not GDP-sensitive stocks”

Regime Indicator, Style Bias, and Sector Preferences

BofA’s U.S. Regime Indicator has recently moved back in the direction of a Downturn, a setting that the bank notes has historically favored “mega caps” and “Quality.” At the same time, fund managers have shifted their macro view from Stagflation to Boom, reflecting a more optimistic stance and adding complexity to the investment backdrop.

BofA summarizes its style preference by stating, “If we had to pick a box, it would be large cap value (yawn),” and calls out a group of sectors that fit this tilt, including Energy, Financials, Health Care, Staples and Real Estate.

Strategy: Focus on Value, Avoid Value Traps

Subramanian suggests that investors concentrate on distinguishing between attractively priced opportunities and structurally challenged names. The proposed framework is to “buy good value, sell value traps,” relying on a combination of valuation, earnings revisions and price momentum signals to help steer clear of weaker candidates within the value universe.