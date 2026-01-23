Bitcoin Nears One-Month Low as Crypto Demand Fades

Key Moments

Bitcoin traded down 0.5% at $89,517.3 by 00:53 ET (05:53 GMT), hovering near one-month lows.

The token was on track for a 5% weekly loss, despite a $2.1 billion Bitcoin purchase disclosed by Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Altcoins broadly retreated, with Ether positioned for an 11.2% weekly drop and several major tokens facing declines of 6% to 10%.

Macro Tensions and Safe-Haven Rush Pressure Bitcoin

Bitcoin extended its decline on Friday, closing out a weak week as easing tensions between the U.S. and Greenland and a sizable purchase by Strategy failed to revive broader demand for digital assets.

During the Asian trading session, risk appetite was further constrained by a Bank of Japan meeting and remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump, who warned of possible military action in Iran.

Investor preference shifted toward traditional safe-haven assets, with gold and other precious metals surging to record highs on robust demand for physical holdings. In contrast, Bitcoin lagged behind bullion’s performance.

Bitcoin Heads for Weekly Loss Despite Large Corporate Buy

Earlier in the week, Bitcoin briefly gained ground after Trump dialed back his rhetoric over Greenland, but the move faded, and the token reversed lower, returning close to one-month lows.

Bitcoin was on pace for a 5% decline for the week, showing limited reaction to news that top corporate holder Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) disclosed a $2.1 billion Bitcoin purchase.

Strategy has recently become a focal point of concern for Bitcoin markets, as traders questioned the durability of its Bitcoin treasury approach in light of Bitcoin’s persistent price underperformance.

Sentiment was further dampened by the delay of a long-anticipated crypto regulatory bill. The postponement followed opposition from leading U.S. exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), which rejected the bill in its current form.

Weak Retail Flows and Tech Stock Outperformance

Retail participation in Bitcoin remained subdued. Strong performance in technology shares, driven by enthusiasm around artificial intelligence, continued to attract the majority of fresh capital flows, diverting attention from cryptocurrencies.

The Coinbase Bitcoin premium index, which tracks the difference between Bitcoin’s U.S. price on Coinbase and the global average, showed that the token had been trading at an almost steady discount in the U.S. since mid-December. This pattern pointed to persistently weak retail interest in Bitcoin within the world’s largest crypto market.

Altcoins Retreat in Lockstep With Bitcoin

Altcoins declined alongside Bitcoin and were on course for notably steeper weekly losses.

Token Latest Move Price / Performance Detail Weekly Performance Bitcoin (BTC) -0.5% $89,517.3 by 00:53 ET (05:53 GMT) -5% (headed for weekly decline) Ether (ETH) -2.4% $2,946.35 -11.2% (headed for weekly loss) XRP -1.5% Not specified Set to lose between 6% and 8% this week BNB -0.1% Not specified Set to lose between 6% and 8% this week Solana -1.5% Not specified Down about 10% this week Cardano -1.5% Not specified Down about 10% this week Dogecoin -1.3% Not specified Not specified $TRUMP -0.9% Not specified Not specified

World no.2 crypto Ether fell 2.4% to $2,946.35 and was also headed for an 11.2% weekly decline.

XRP slipped 1.5%, while BNB eased 0.1%, with both tokens positioned to lose between 6% and 8% over the week.

Solana and Cardano each declined 1.5% and were down about 10% apiece for the week.