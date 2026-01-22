JPMorgan Buys WealthOS to Grow UK Retirement Tech

Key Moments

JPMorgan Chase has agreed to acquire pensions technology firm WealthOS to strengthen its personal investing retirement offering.

The deal was communicated internally through Nutmeg, JPMorgan Chase’s UK personal investing business, with around 275,000 UK customers.

The acquisition is expected to provide JPMorgan with “access to cutting-edge technology and deep-sector expertise”.

Strategic Move into Retirement Technology

JP Morgan Chase, the US banking heavyweight, has reached an agreement to purchase WealthOS, a British pensions-focused technology provider, as part of its efforts to enhance retirement planning tools for its personal investing clients.

WealthOS, established in 2019, operates as a wealth management software platform. The company is chaired by former Google executive John Herlihy, underscoring its technology-oriented leadership.

Deal Disclosure and Terms

The transaction was revealed internally this week within JP Morgan Chase’s Nutmeg personal investing unit, according to information obtained by Sky News.

While the acquisition has been agreed, the financial terms of the deal were not clear on Thursday, and the specific price being paid by JP Morgan has not been disclosed.

WealthOS Operations and Footprint

WealthOS maintains a distributed workforce across two primary locations. Part of its team is based in the UK, while the rest is located in Sri Lanka, where the company runs a product and software engineering center.

Entity Role / Description Key Details WealthOS Pensions and wealth management software provider Founded in 2019; chaired by John Herlihy; staff split between UK and Sri Lanka Nutmeg JP Morgan Chase personal investing division Roughly 275,000 UK customers; internally announced the WealthOS deal JP Morgan Chase Acquirer US-based bank expanding UK personal banking and wealth management

JPMorgan’s Broader UK Push

JP Morgan has been stepping up its presence in the UK personal banking and wealth management market in recent years. It introduced a digital savings bank operating under the Chase brand in 2021.

That same year, it acquired Nutmeg, with reports at the time suggesting a purchase price of about £700m. Nutmeg now has roughly 275,000 customers in the UK, according to an internal memo related to the latest transaction.

In that memo, JP Morgan said the WealthOS acquisition would provide it with “access to cutting-edge technology and deep-sector expertise”.

Official Response

When approached regarding the WealthOS deal, JP Morgan declined to comment.