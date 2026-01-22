Altcoin Leaders Gain as Crypto Market Finds Support

Key Moments

Canton (CC), MYX Finance (MYX), and Pump.fun (PUMP) lead gains over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the broader crypto market shows signs of stabilizing.

Canton trades near $0.15 on Thursday after an 18% jump. As a result, technical levels point toward the R1 Pivot Point at $0.1859.

MYX Finance and Pump.fun hover near key resistance zones. If momentum holds, indicators suggest further upside.

Market Context and Macro Backdrop

Canton (CC), MYX Finance (MYX), and Pump.fun (PUMP) rank among the strongest performers in the latest session. Together, they help fuel a short-term rebound over the past 24 hours. At the same time, the wider crypto market steadies after sharp losses. From a technical view, selling pressure appears to ease.

Meanwhile, the recovery aligns with cooling tensions between the US and EU. This shift follows news of a framework agreement announced on Wednesday. Talks involved US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The deal covers Arctic security and missile defense. In return, tariffs will be removed.

Canton: Institutional Narrative Supports Technical Recovery

Canton Network focuses on configurable privacy and institutional use cases. For example, it supports tokenized DTC-custodied assets and JPM Coin settlements. Because of this, it stands out among layer-1 networks. On Thursday, CC trades near $0.15 after rising 18% in the prior session.

So far this week, CC has gained roughly 25%. Therefore, buyers now watch resistance at the R1 Pivot Point near $0.1859.

On the daily chart, momentum continues to improve. The RSI sits near 60 and is trending higher. Meanwhile, the MACD moves closer to its signal line. Together, these signals suggest a possible bullish crossover.

However, downside risks remain. If traders take profits, CC may pull back toward $0.12. Below that, losses could expose the $0.10 psychological level.

Asset Recent Price Context Key Upside Levels Key Downside Levels Notable Indicators Canton (CC) Near $0.15 after an 18% daily gain R1 Pivot Point at $0.1859 $0.12 base; $0.10 psychological level RSI at 60; MACD nearing bullish crossover MYX Finance (MYX) Above $6, testing range highs $6.07 ceiling; $10.82 Fibonacci level 50-day EMA near $4.50 RSI at 64; MACD turning positive Pump.fun (PUMP) Above 50-day EMA after rebound 100-day EMA and R1 Pivot near $0.0029 $0.0020 round figure MACD above signal; RSI at 53

MYX Finance: Testing the Upper Edge of a Tight Range

MYX Finance remains locked in a consolidation range between $4.87 and $6.07. This sideways move continues on the daily chart. Currently, MYX trades above $6. As a result, pressure builds near the range ceiling.

If price breaks above $6.07, upside could accelerate. In that case, the next target sits near $10.82. This level marks the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement from prior swings.

Technically, MYX mirrors Canton’s setup. The MACD signals improving momentum. At the same time, the RSI rises to 64, showing stronger buying interest.

On the downside, support remains firm. The rising 50-day EMA near $4.50 may limit pullbacks if momentum fades.

Pump.fun: Holding Above 50-Day EMA With Resistance in Sight

Pump.fun trades above its 50-day EMA near $0.0025 on Thursday. This follows a 10% rebound seen on Wednesday. For now, the token holds its recovery structure.

Next, bulls target resistance near $0.0029. This area combines the 100-day EMA and the R1 Pivot Point. If momentum improves, a test of this zone becomes likely.

Meanwhile, the MACD stays above its signal line. This delays a bearish crossover. The RSI sits at 53, which points to a mild bullish bias.

Still, risks remain. If sentiment turns lower again, PUMP could retreat toward $0.0020. That level marks the next key downside zone.