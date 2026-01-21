Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » J&J Boosts 2026 Outlook on Strength in Core Medicines

J&J Boosts 2026 Outlook on Strength in Core Medicines

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Johnson & Johnson projected 2026 operational sales of $99.5 billion to $100.5 billion and earnings of $11.43 to $11.63 per share, above Wall Street forecasts.
  • The outlook factors in a “hundreds of millions of dollars” impact from a U.S. drug pricing agreement tied to Trump-era tariffs.
  • Fourth-quarter 2025 results exceeded expectations, driven by Darzalex, Tremfya, Carvykti, and growth in the medical devices unit, even as Stelara sales fell more than anticipated.

2026 Guidance Tops Analyst Projections Despite Pricing Headwinds

On Jan 21, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) issued 2026 sales and profit guidance that came in ahead of Wall Street expectations, even after accounting for a financial impact described as “hundreds of millions of dollars” from a recent U.S. drug pricing agreement with the Trump administration.

The company is among 16 large pharmaceutical manufacturers that have entered into agreements to reduce U.S. drug prices in return for exemptions from tariffs imposed under Trump. J&J did not specify the exact financial impact of the deal.

“We can’t disclose specific details, but it’s hundreds of millions of dollars,” Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk said in an interview. “It’s a credit to the team here that we were able to surpass what (analyst) expectations are for 2026 by a pretty sizable amount while digesting that impact.”

J&J forecast 2026 operational sales between $99.5 billion and $100.5 billion, above analysts’ estimates of $98.9 billion, according to LSEG data. The company projected full-year 2026 profit of $11.43 to $11.63 per share, compared with analyst expectations of $11.45 per share.

Market Reaction and Ongoing Talc Litigation

The updated outlook arrived a day after a court-appointed special master recommended that expert testimony asserting a link between J&J’s talc products and ovarian cancer be permitted in court proceedings.

“The talc litigation concerns may be driving the stock down slightly,” said RBC Capital Markets analyst Shagun Singh.

In premarket trading, J&J shares were down more than 3%. The stock had gained roughly 43% in 2025.

The company has long contested claims in both federal and state courts that its talc products cause cancer, maintaining that the products are safe.

J.P. Morgan analysts said they are monitoring near-term developments in the litigation but believe the “JNJ story moving beyond talc”.

Fourth-Quarter 2025 Performance and Portfolio Dynamics

J&J also reported fourth-quarter 2025 results that exceeded market expectations, supported by strong demand for key therapies and solid performance in medical devices.

Earnings on an adjusted basis were $6 billion, or $2.46 per share, above analyst estimates of $2.44 per share. Quarterly revenue reached $24.56 billion, exceeding Wall Street expectations of $24.16 billion.

Metric (Q4 2025)ReportedAnalyst Expectations
Adjusted profit per share$2.46$2.44
Adjusted profit (total)$6 billionNot specified
Total revenue$24.56 billion$24.16 billion

The healthcare conglomerate cited robust performance from blood cancer therapy Darzalex and continued growth from psoriasis treatment Tremfya, alongside resilience in its medical devices business.

“2025 was a catapult year…fueled by the strongest portfolio and pipeline in our history,” Chief Executive Joaquin Duato said in a statement, noting that cancer therapy Carvykti surpassed $1 billion in annual sales for the first time.

Stelara Pressure and Growth in Broader Pharmaceutical Portfolio

J&J is contending with several strategic challenges, including tariff uncertainty related to its medical devices segment and intensifying competition from biosimilars targeting its blockbuster psoriasis drug Stelara. The company said Stelara sales declined more than analysts had anticipated.

“How nice is it that Stelara was down so much – maybe even more than analysts thought – and we still continue to grow?” Wolk said.

“If you just take Stelara out of that mix, that portfolio is growing 14%, 15%. Those are the products that we’re going to rely on for the next couple years and the balance of this decade.”

Segment Performance: Innovative Medicine and Medical Devices

J.P. Morgan analysts characterized the quarterly results as only “modestly” ahead of expectations but said J&J has demonstrated the ability to deliver sustained revenue expansion.

Business Segment (Q4 2025)SalesYear-over-year GrowthAnalyst Estimates
Innovative Medicine$15.76 billion10%$15.37 billion
Medical Devices$8.80 billion7.5%$8.69 billion

Sales in the Innovative Medicine division, J&J’s largest business, advanced 10% to $15.76 billion, surpassing expectations of $15.37 billion. Revenue in the medical devices unit increased 7.5% to $8.80 billion, topping estimates of $8.69 billion.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: USD/CAD trading outlook for September 15th 2016Forex Market: USD/CAD trading outlook for September 15th 2016 Yesterday’s trade (in GMT terms) saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.3128-1.3210. The pair closed at 1.3195, edging up 0.14% compared to Tuesdays close. It has been the 179th gain in the past 338 trading days and also a second consecutive one. […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/CAD daily forecastForex Market: GBP/CAD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session GBP/CAD traded within the range of 1.8253-1.8343 and closed at 1.8253.At 7:00 GMT today GBP/CAD was losing 0.01% for the day to trade at 1.8270. The pair touched a daily low at 1.8242 at 2:20 […]
  • Norway retail sales surge for fourth month in MayNorway retail sales surge for fourth month in May Retail sales in Norway grew for a fourth straight month in May, the latest data by Statistics Norway showed.Sales rose 3.2% in May over April, after a revised up 0.2% increase in the prior month.In May, sales rebounded for […]
  • USD/CHF off session highs after positive Swiss dataUSD/CHF off session highs after positive Swiss data US dollar came off session highs against the Swiss franc on Monday, following optimistic data, regarding Swiss unemployment rate and industrial production.USD/CHF hit a session high at 0.9666 at 5:00 GMT, as at 9:09 GMT the cross was […]
  • XRP Down Almost 35% Since January Peak But Analysts Believe Declines Are OverXRP Down Almost 35% Since January Peak But Analysts Believe Declines Are Over Key momentsXRP is approaching key support levels between $1.88 and $1.91, which could trigger a bullish reversal. A breakout above $2.44 and $2.99 resistance levels could confirm the start of a new uptrend, targeting $5.00 – $5.85 and […]
  • Intel Stock Surges 6% on TSMC Joint Venture Proposal with Nvidia, AMD, BroadcomIntel Stock Surges 6% on TSMC Joint Venture Proposal with Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom Key momentsTSMC Joint Venture Proposal: TSMC reportedly approaches Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom for a joint venture to operate Intel's foundry division. Market Response: Intel's stock experiences a significant 6% surge following the […]