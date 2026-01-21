Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Ford Recalls Cars After Heater Fire Hazard

Written by Brian McColl
Key Moments

  • Ford Motor is recalling 119,075 vehicles in the U.S. due to a defect in the engine block heater that could lead to a fire risk when plugged in.
  • The affected models include certain Focus, Escape, Explorer, and Lincoln MKC vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
  • Owners have been instructed not to use the block heaters until repairs are completed, with dealers set to replace the heaters at no cost.

Scope of the Recall

On Jan 21, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that Ford Motor is recalling 119,075 vehicles in the United States. The action follows the identification of a problem involving the engine block heater, which may crack and leak coolant.

According to NHTSA, the recall covers specific units of the Focus, Escape, Explorer, and Lincoln MKC model lines.

Identified Defect and Safety Risk

NHTSA stated that the engine block heater in the affected vehicles may develop cracks, allowing coolant to escape. This leakage can potentially cause a short circuit when the heater is plugged in, heightening the risk of a fire.

Models and Remedial Measures

ManufacturerMarkets AffectedIssueRemedy
Ford MotorUnited StatesEngine block heater may crack, leak coolant, and cause a short circuit when plugged in, increasing fire riskDealers will replace the block heaters free of charge

Guidance for Vehicle Owners

NHTSA said owners are being urged not to plug in their engine block heaters until the vehicles have been repaired. The agency added that dealers will carry out replacement of the block heaters at no cost to the vehicle owners.

