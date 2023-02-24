The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday that Boeing Co’s deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner had been temporarily halted, as the US jet maker conducts additional analysis on a fuselage component.

The US company said in reviewing certification records that it “discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead. We notified the FAA and have paused 787 deliveries while we complete the required analysis and documentation.”

787 deliveries will not resume until the FAA is satisfied the issue has been addressed, the agency said.

“The FAA is working with Boeing to determine any actions that might be required for recently delivered airplanes,” it said.

“There is no immediate safety or flight concern for the in-service fleet,” the plane maker said.

“While near-term deliveries will be impacted, at this time we do not anticipate a change to our production and delivery outlook for the year.”

The shares of Boeing Co (BA) closed 1.15% ($2.37) higher at $208.13 in New York on Thursday, with the plane maker’s total market cap now standing at $124.51 billion.

The shares of Boeing Co (BA) went down 5.38% in 2022, compared with a 19.44% loss for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 9.26% so far this year.