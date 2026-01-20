ServiceNow Shares Rise on Multi-Year OpenAI AI Pact

Key Moments

ServiceNow shares rise more than 2% in premarket trading after reports of a three-year AI deal with OpenAI.

The agreement would allow customers to use OpenAI models inside core IT, customer service, and operations workflows.

The pact reportedly includes a revenue commitment and plans for AI voice and computer-use agents.

Market Reaction

ServiceNow stock trades more than 2% higher in premarket activity on Tuesday. The move follows a Wall Street Journal report detailing a new three-year agreement with OpenAI.

According to Investing.com, the deal focuses on embedding OpenAI’s AI models directly into ServiceNow’s business software platform.

Details of the Reported Agreement

According to the WSJ, the partnership allows ServiceNow customers to run OpenAI models inside key workflows. These include information technology, customer service, and operations.

In addition, the report says ServiceNow committed to a revenue component for OpenAI. However, the companies did not disclose specific financial terms.

More broadly, the WSJ frames the deal as part of a wider shift. AI agents are becoming standard features across large enterprise software platforms.

Aspect Details Reported by WSJ Duration Three-year agreement Provider OpenAI Integration Scope IT, customer service, and operations workflows Financial Terms Revenue commitment; specific figures not disclosed

$NOW & OpenAI signed a 3-year partnership to embed OpenAI models & agents directly into ServiceNow workflows with usage-based revenue tied to customers. The deal includes voice agents for customer service & agent-driven IT actions like restarting machines & pulling data from… pic.twitter.com/G9bxcrAz4Z — Shay Boloor (@StockSavvyShay) January 20, 2026

Industry Context and Competition

Meanwhile, competition in enterprise AI continues to intensify. The WSJ notes that Salesforce, SAP, and Workday have already rolled out embedded AI agents.

These tools act autonomously within software platforms and complete tasks on behalf of users.

OpenAI Highlights Enterprise Demand

OpenAI Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap told the WSJ that enterprises want OpenAI intelligence built directly into ServiceNow workflows.

He added that customers increasingly seek agentic and multimodal AI experiences. These tools often function as digital teammates rather than simple assistants.

Planned AI Capabilities Inside ServiceNow

As part of the collaboration, ServiceNow plans to develop AI voice agents for customer service. These tools will rely on OpenAI’s speech-focused models.

Additionally, ServiceNow expects to integrate OpenAI’s computer-use model. This would allow AI agents to perform IT tasks, such as restarting devices or accessing legacy systems.

Why the Deal Matters for ServiceNow

Finally, ServiceNow executives said the partnership speeds up AI adoption across the platform. By using OpenAI’s models, the company avoids building every capability in-house.

As a result, ServiceNow can deploy advanced AI tools faster while staying competitive in the enterprise software market.