Euro Advances Against Pound as UK Labor Data Underwhelms

Key Moments

EUR/GBP trades near 0.8685 in early European dealings, holding above the 0.8650 area after the latest UK jobs report.

UK ILO Unemployment Rate remained at 5.1% in the three months to November, exceeding the 5.0% market expectation.

The ECB is signaling a steady rate stance, following a data-dependent, meeting-by-meeting approach with no immediate push for policy changes.

EUR/GBP Supported as Sterling Reacts to UK Labor Numbers

The EUR/GBP pair is trading firmly in positive territory around 0.8685 during the early European session on Tuesday, extending its hold above the 0.8650 level. The Pound Sterling (GBP) has come under pressure against the Euro (EUR) after the release of the latest UK employment figures, prompting investors to reassess the relative outlooks for both currencies.

Market participants are also awaiting remarks from European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Joachim Nagel later on Tuesday, which could offer additional direction for the cross.

UK Employment Data Fails to Lift the Pound

Figures published by the UK Office for National Statistics on Tuesday indicated that the ILO Unemployment Rate stood at 5.1% in the three months to November, unchanged from the prior reading of 5.1%. The outcome, however, was higher than the market expectation of 5.0% for the period.

At the same time, the Claimant Count Change increased by 17.9K in December, reversing a decrease of 3.3K recorded previously. The combination of a steady but higher-than-expected unemployment rate and a rise in jobless claims delivered a mixed labor market picture that did not provide support for GBP against the EUR.

UK Labor Market Indicator Latest Reading Previous Market Consensus ILO Unemployment Rate (3 months to November) 5.1% 5.1% 5.0% Claimant Count Change (December) 17.9K -3.3K Not stated

Attention now shifts to the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for December, scheduled for release on Wednesday. The inflation data could be pivotal for shaping expectations around the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy path and, in turn, influence the Pound’s performance.

ECB Policy Stance Offers Near-Term Support to the Euro

The European Central Bank has indicated that it is maintaining a steady interest rate stance for the time being, signaling no immediate discussion of further rate moves as long as current economic forecasts remain intact. This policy posture may lend some support to the Euro in the near term.

The ECB has left interest rates unchanged since concluding a rate cut cycle in June 2025. At its December policy meeting, the central bank emphasized that it was not in a rush to adjust policy again and reiterated that the Governing Council will proceed with a “data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach,” refraining from committing to any predetermined rate trajectory. Officials also highlighted that upcoming decisions will hinge on their evaluation of the inflation outlook.

Labor Markets and Currencies: Key Relationships

Labor market dynamics are central to assessing an economy’s strength and play a crucial role in determining currency valuations. Elevated employment levels, or low unemployment, generally support consumer spending and economic expansion, which can bolster the domestic currency. Conversely, very tight labor conditions, where available workers are scarce relative to open roles, can exert upward pressure on wages and, by extension, inflation, with direct implications for monetary policy.

Why Wage Growth Matters for Policymakers

The trajectory of wage growth is a critical focus for central banks. When salaries rise rapidly, households tend to increase spending, which can push consumer prices higher. Unlike more volatile drivers of inflation such as energy, wage gains are often persistent and difficult to reverse, making them a key component of underlying inflation. As a result, central banks closely monitor wage data when setting policy.

Central Bank Mandates and Employment

The degree to which central banks prioritize labor market conditions varies by institution and mandate. Some authorities formally incorporate employment goals alongside inflation objectives. For instance, the US Federal Reserve operates under a dual mandate to achieve maximum employment and stable prices. In contrast, the European Central Bank’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability. Nevertheless, regardless of their formal objectives, policymakers regard employment metrics as vital indicators of economic health and as key inputs into their assessment of inflation pressures.