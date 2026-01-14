Meme Coin Rally Builds as DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE Extend Technical Rebound

Key Moments

Dogecoin (DOGE) stabilizes above its 50-day EMA at $0.1433 after an 8% jump and approaches the $0.1500 barrier.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) retreats 1% after a 7% bounce from its 50-day EMA, struggling to break resistance at $0.00000924.

Pepe (PEPE) adds 2% on Wednesday after a 14% surge, moving toward the 200-day EMA at $0.00000738 with RSI at 66.

Overview: Meme Coins Attempt an Upside Reversal

Meme-linked cryptocurrencies Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) recorded advances in the 7% to 14% range on Tuesday, pointing to a possible shift back to the upside. DOGE and SHIB are consolidating those gains on Wednesday, while PEPE continues to climb, indicating that further appreciation may be on the table.

Dogecoin Holds Above Key Moving Average as Bulls Target Resistance

Dogecoin is trading above its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.1433 after an 8% rise on Tuesday ended a seven-day losing streak. At the time of writing on Wednesday, DOGE is nearing the $0.1500 psychological threshold following that 8% move.

The token may encounter resistance at $0.1568, a level that previously limited upside in late November and earlier this month. A sustained break above $0.1568 could open the way for a move toward the 200-day EMA at $0.1786.

Technical signals on the daily chart point to strengthening bullish sentiment. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 59, positioned between the midpoint and the overbought region, which reflects rising buying interest. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is turning higher and avoiding a convergence with the signal line, indicating renewed positive momentum.

If DOGE fails to overcome the $0.1500 zone and turns lower, price action could revisit support around $0.1332, which corresponds to the November 21 low.

Dogecoin (DOGE/USDT) Levels Value 50-day EMA $0.1433 Psychological level $0.1500 Key resistance $0.1568 200-day EMA $0.1786 Support (November 21 low) $0.1332 RSI (daily) 59

Shiba Inu Pulls Back After Rebound From 50-day EMA

Shiba Inu is down about 1% at press time on Wednesday, giving back a portion of Tuesday’s 7% rebound from the 50-day EMA at $0.00000838. The token is encountering difficulty pushing through resistance at $0.00000924, a ceiling that has been in place since late November.

A break above $0.00000924 would bring the 200-day EMA at $0.00001049 into focus as the next upside objective.

SHIB’s technical setup resembles DOGE’s, with the RSI at 59 and the MACD moving higher to avoid a bearish crossover with the signal line. This configuration suggests that buying pressure has returned.

On the downside, a move below the 50-day EMA at $0.00000838 could expose SHIB to a retest of the November 21 low at $0.00000755.

Shiba Inu (SHIB/USDT) Levels Value 50-day EMA $0.00000838 Immediate resistance $0.00000924 200-day EMA $0.00001049 Support (November 21 low) $0.00000755 RSI (daily) 59

Pepe Extends Rally Toward 200-day EMA

Pepe is trading 2% higher on Wednesday, building on a 14% jump from the prior session. The frog-themed meme coin is now aiming at the 200-day EMA at $0.00000738, which serves as immediate resistance.

Momentum indicators support the case for continued upside. The RSI is at 66 and climbing toward overbought territory, while the MACD has bounced away from the signal line, reinforcing the current upward trend.

On the opposite side, the 50-day EMA at $0.00000537 remains a critical support level for PEPE.