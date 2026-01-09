USD/SEK holds near 2-week high, US labor data ahead

The USD/SEK currency pair was holding near recent high of 9.2564, its strongest level since December 22nd, as investors braced for the key US Non-Farm Payrolls report, which may provide fresh clues on the Fed’s monetary policy path.

Employers in all sectors of the US economy, excluding farming, probably added 60,000 job positions in December, according to market consensus, following a job growth of 64,000 in November.

And, the unemployment rate probably fell to 4.5% from 4.6%.

FOMC policy makers had signaled just one 25 bps rate cut for 2026, while investors continue to expect two or three rate cuts.

Meanwhile, data out of Sweden showed the local economy had expanded at a monthly rate of 0.9% in November, following a 0.3% contraction in the prior month.

In annual terms, the nation’s GDP grew 2.7% in November.

“After two weaker months, Swedish economic activity turned around in November, with growth in the business sector’s service industries offsetting weaker developments among goods producers and public authorities,” Asuman Erenel, economist at Statistics Sweden, commented.

The USD/SEK currency pair was last up 0.27% on the day to trade at 9.2228.