Ringgit Weakness and Oil Rebound Leave Kuala Lumpur Rubber Market Mixed

Key Moments

Kuala Lumpur rubber prices ended mixed, reflecting divergent moves in regional rubber futures.

Market sentiment was caught between geopolitical risks, US policy uncertainty, and support from a weaker ringgit, stronger oil, and supply concerns.

SMR 20 rose to 760.5 sen per kg while bulk latex held steady at 575 sen per kg as the ringgit softened against the US dollar.

Regional Futures and Macro Headwinds Shape Trading

In Kuala Lumpur, rubber prices closed mixed as traders reacted to varied regional futures moves. Futures trends in nearby markets had a strong influence on the local session.

However, overall market sentiment was weighed down by ongoing geopolitical tension and uncertainty over the US monetary policy path. These risks kept traders cautious.

Support From Currency, Oil, and Supply Concerns

Still, several factors helped underpin prices despite these headwinds. A weaker Malaysian ringgit versus the US dollar provided some support for rubber returns.

Meanwhile, WTI crude oil prices have strengthened, and concerns over tightened raw material supply due to ongoing wet weather in major producing countries also lent support. These factors helped balance bearish pressure.

Developments in Japan, China, and the Oil Market

In Japan, rubber futures declined for a second straight session. Traders cited rising tyre inventories in China and slower tyre production as key drivers of the drop.

At the same time, oil prices climbed for a second day. They also appeared set for a third straight weekly gain. This oil strength stemmed from uncertainty over supply from Venezuela and Iran amid regional unrest.

Currency Moves and Physical Rubber Prices

By 4.58 pm, the Malaysian ringgit had weakened further against the US dollar compared with the previous close. This added to local support for rubber prices.

Physical rubber prices showed a split picture in afternoon trade. Some grades advanced while others stayed flat, reflecting a cautious market mood.

Time Grade Price (sen per kg) Change 3 pm Standard Malaysian Rubber (SMR) 20 760.5 Up 2 sen 3 pm Latex in bulk 575 Unchanged

In the end, the session closed with mixed results across key rubber grades. Traders balanced external risks against supportive currency and commodity dynamics, leading to divergent price outcomes.