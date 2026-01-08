Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » USD/CAD Bulls Challenge Key Resistance Near Ascending Channel Peak

USD/CAD Bulls Challenge Key Resistance Near Ascending Channel Peak

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • USD/CAD has risen for five consecutive sessions and is trading around 1.3870 during European hours on Thursday.
  • The pair is holding above both the nine-day and 50-day EMAs, with the 14-day RSI at 60.8, indicating strengthening bullish momentum.
  • A sustained move above the 1.3870 resistance area could open the way toward the recent six-week high at 1.4014, while a drop below 1.3730 would undermine the current bullish structure.

Technical Overview: Uptrend Pressures Channel Resistance

USD/CAD is extending its advance for a fifth straight session, trading close to 1.3870 during the European session on Thursday. On the daily chart, price action is pressing against the upper boundary of an ascending channel, signaling the potential for an upside breakout.

Momentum indicators are supporting the bullish tone. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 60.8 in bullish territory and is moving higher, highlighting firm positive momentum behind the recent gains.

Moving Averages Support a Bullish Bias

The pair is trading above both the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-day EMA, reinforcing a topside bias. The short-term EMA is sloping upward, while the medium-term EMA has begun to turn slightly higher, indicating an improving alignment in favor of buyers.

Holding daily closes above the 50-day EMA, currently at 1.3845, would keep bulls in control and maintain attention on higher levels. A sustained break above the confluence of resistance near the medium-term EMA and the upper ascending channel boundary around 1.3870 would further strengthen upside momentum and could pave the way for a move toward the six-week high at 1.4014, which was registered on December 2.

Key Support Levels and Downside Risks

On the downside, a reversal below the nine-day EMA at 1.3788 would likely slow the advance and shift focus back to nearby support levels. Remaining above this short-term average would keep the broader bullish path intact.

Additional support is located near the lower boundary of the ascending channel, around 1.3730. A break beneath this area would weaken the prevailing bullish bias and could increase downside pressure, exposing the pair to a potential retest of the five-month low at 1.3642, recorded on December 26.

USD/CAD: Daily Chart

USD/CAD is trading within an ascending channel on the daily timeframe, with price currently probing the upper boundary while staying above key moving averages and maintaining positive momentum, as reflected by the rising RSI.

Canadian Dollar Performance Against Major Currencies

The table below presents the percentage changes of the Canadian Dollar (CAD) versus major currencies today. According to this snapshot, the Canadian Dollar has been strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.01%0.07%-0.14%0.15%0.33%0.31%-0.02%
EUR0.01%0.08%-0.09%0.18%0.34%0.33%-0.01%
GBP-0.07%-0.08%-0.19%0.08%0.27%0.25%-0.09%
JPY0.14%0.09%0.19%0.26%0.46%0.41%0.09%
CAD-0.15%-0.18%-0.08%-0.26%0.19%0.17%-0.17%
AUD-0.33%-0.34%-0.27%-0.46%-0.19%-0.01%-0.35%
NZD-0.31%-0.33%-0.25%-0.41%-0.17%0.01%-0.34%
CHF0.02%0.01%0.09%-0.09%0.17%0.35%0.34%

The heat map reflects percentage changes between major currencies. The base currency is taken from the left-hand column, and the quote currency from the top row. For example, selecting the Canadian Dollar as the base currency on the left and the US Dollar on the top row shows the percentage change for CAD (base)/USD (quote) in the corresponding cell.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: AUD/USD daily forecastForex Market: AUD/USD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session AUD/USD traded within the range of 0.9343-0.9384 and closed at 0.9370.At 8:45 GMT AUD/USD traded at 0.9388, gaining 0.17% for the day. The pair touched a daily high at 0.9396 at 8:20 GMT, breaching the […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/BGN trading outlook for January 18thForex Market: GBP/BGN trading outlook for January 18th Friday’s trade saw GBP/BGN within the range of 2.5436-2.5982. The pair closed at 2.5556, plummeting 1.51% on a daily basis, or at the sharpest rate since December 3rd, when it lost 1.71%. It has been the sixth drop in the past ten trading […]
  • The launch of Maserati Grecale SUV postponed because of semiconductor shortageThe launch of Maserati Grecale SUV postponed because of semiconductor shortage Maserati, Stellantis' luxury brand, announced earlier this week that it would delay the launch of its new Grecale SUV to the spring of 2022 “in view of the background problems that have caused interruptions in the supply chains for the key […]
  • USD/JPY on six-week highs following Bank of Japan’s statementUSD/JPY on six-week highs following Bank of Japan’s statement US dollar advanced to its highest level in six weeks against the Japanese yen on Thursday, following the decision by Bank of Japan to leave its monetary policy course unchanged and amid expectations of a possible scale back of Federal Reserve […]
  • EUR/USD settles above 2-week low, posts weekly lossEUR/USD settles above 2-week low, posts weekly loss The EUR/USD currency pair settled above recent low of 1.1265, its weakest level since April 15th, as the US Dollar failed to draw support from the latest solid US employment numbers.According to Monex Europe analyst Nick Rees, sentiment […]
  • Energy Transfer, China Gas sign LNG sale and purchase agreementEnergy Transfer, China Gas sign LNG sale and purchase agreement China Gas Hongda Energy Trading Co Ltd, a subsidiary of China Gas Holdings Limited has entered into an LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with Energy Transfer LNG Export LLC, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP, associated with its Lake […]