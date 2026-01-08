Global Banks See Gold Surging Toward Fresh Records in 2026

Key Moments

Major international banks have projected gold prices could approach or exceed $5,000 per ounce by the end of 2026.

Forecasts cite central bank buying, potential interest rate cuts, and ongoing political and economic uncertainty as key drivers of demand.

Analysts also caution that a stronger US dollar or persistently high interest rates could trigger shorter-term volatility in gold prices.

Investment Banks Raise 2026 Gold Price Targets

ISLAMABAD: Gold has been a standout asset in recent years, and analysts expect its appeal to persist into next year and beyond. New research from several prominent global financial institutions signals that gold prices could climb to unprecedented levels in 2026, supported by ongoing economic pressure and heightened uncertainty worldwide.

International investment banks now anticipate that gold could reach new historic milestones by the close of 2026. Among the most bullish is Goldman Sachs, which projects that gold prices may approach $4,900 per ounce by year-end 2026. The bank attributes this outlook to resilient demand and lingering concerns about the global economic backdrop.

Major Bank Forecasts for 2026 Gold Prices

Several leading institutions have issued detailed projections for gold, offering a range of scenarios from aggressive upside to more cautious expectations.

Institution 2026 View Key Details Goldman Sachs Approximately $4,900 per ounce by end-2026 Sees strong demand and global economic concerns underpinning prices JP Morgan $5,055 per ounce by end-2026 Attributes gains to central bank buying and loose monetary policies Deutsche Bank Average $4,450 per ounce in 2026 Expects trading range between $3,950 and $4,950, with volatility Morgan Stanley Up to $4,400 per ounce Adopts a cautious stance on upside potential Bank of America Average $4,538 per ounce Sees potential for prices to move close to $5,000 under favorable conditions

JP Morgan has issued one of the highest specific targets, stating that gold prices are likely to reach $5,055 per ounce by the end of 2026. Its report highlights robust central bank purchases and accommodative monetary policy as the primary forces behind the anticipated rise.

Deutsche Bank takes a more measured stance, projecting an average gold price of $4,450 per ounce in 2026. The bank notes that price movements may be uneven, suggesting a possible trading band between $3,950 and $4,950 over the period.

Morgan Stanley also remains guarded in its outlook, forecasting that gold prices will remain up to $4,400 per ounce. Bank of America estimates an average of $4,538 per ounce, while indicating that, if conditions are supportive, the metal could move close to $5,000.

Drivers Behind Bullish Gold Outlooks

Analysts point to several structural and macroeconomic factors contributing to the positive forecasts. Chief among them are rising gold reserves at central banks, expectations of potential interest rate reductions, and persistent geopolitical and economic uncertainty across regions.

Central banks in emerging markets, in particular, are reported to be increasing their gold holdings, viewing the metal as a reliable store of value and a defensive asset in times of instability.

Risks and Short-Term Volatility

Despite the broadly optimistic long-term projections, some experts caution that gold prices may be prone to swings in the near term. They warn that the metal could face downside pressure if the US dollar appreciates or if anticipated reductions in interest rates do not materialize.

Even so, many financial analysts continue to view gold as a resilient option for long-term portfolios, characterizing it as a strong and relatively safe investment choice amid an uncertain global environment.