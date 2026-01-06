Ford Posts 6% Jump in U.S. Sales as Hybrids and Maverick Offset EV Weakness

Key Moments

Ford’s U.S. vehicle sales increased 6% in 2025 to 2,204,124 units, up from 2,078,832 units a year earlier.

Hybrid volumes climbed nearly 22% to 228,072 units, marking Ford’s strongest year ever for hybrid models.

Maverick compact pickup sales rose about 18% to 155,051 units, supporting demand for lower-priced offerings amid high industry pricing.

Hybrid Momentum and Budget Trucks Drive Growth

Ford reported that its U.S. auto sales increased in 2025, supported by continued interest in hybrid vehicles and an emphasis on more affordable pickup options, even as electric vehicle sales slowed.

The automaker said total annual U.S. sales reached 2,204,124 vehicles in 2025, up from 2,078,832 in the prior year, reflecting a 6% gain.

Hybrid models were a key contributor. Ford described 2025 as its strongest year to date for hybrid sales, with volumes climbing nearly 22% to 228,072 units compared with 187,426 units a year earlier.

Ford also highlighted the performance of its compact Maverick pickup, positioned as an affordable option in the truck segment. Maverick sales rose about 18% to 155,051 units, up from 131,142 units a year ago, as demand for the lower-priced truck remained firm.

“(Maverick sales) really had a big impact on how we addressed affordability in the market,” said Andrew Frick, head of Ford’s gas and electric-vehicle operations, on a Monday evening call.

Shift Toward Lower-Priced Models

According to the company, customers increasingly focused on entry-level versions of its vehicles to navigate elevated price levels across the auto sector. Ford said buyers were gravitating toward more affordable base models as high industry pricing persisted.

Industry Context and Competitive Landscape

Ford’s sales update followed similar reports from other global automakers. The company’s announcement came one day after Toyota, Hyundai and General Motors also reported increases in their annual U.S. sales.

The broader industry faced a challenging backdrop, with the year described as turbulent due to tariffs and the elimination of a $7,500 electric-vehicle tax credit. Despite those pressures, several major manufacturers, including Ford, still recorded overall sales growth.

EV Retrenchment and Large Writedown

While hybrids and compact pickups supported Ford’s volumes, the company has been reassessing its electric vehicle strategy. In December, the Detroit-based manufacturer disclosed that it would record a $19.5 billion writedown and discontinue several electric vehicle models.

The move was presented as a prominent example of the sector’s pullback from battery-powered vehicles in light of policies under the Donald Trump administration and softening demand for EVs.

Key Sales Figures