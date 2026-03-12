PBOC Lifts Daily Yuan Fix as Central Parity Rate Edges Higher

Key Moments

Updated Central Parity Rate for USD/CNY

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) established the USD/CNY central rate for the upcoming Thursday trading session at 6.8959. This official midpoint was set above the prior day’s reference rate of 6.8917 and above the 6.8853 level estimated by Reuters for the fix.

Reference USD/CNY Level Current PBOC central rate (Thursday) 6.8959 Previous day’s fix 6.8917 Reuters estimate 6.8853

Mandate and Role of the People’s Bank of China

The primary monetary policy objectives of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.

Ownership and Governance Structure

The PBoC is owned by the state of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.

Key Policy Instruments

Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.

Private Banking in China

Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.