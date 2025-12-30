Gold and Silver Edge Higher as Traders Rebuild Positions After Steep Pullback

Key Moments

Spot gold was last up 0.9% at $4,369.06 an ounce, while U.S. Gold Futures for February gained 1% to $4,384.85/oz.

Gold, silver, and platinum had all dropped sharply on Monday after gold hit a record high of $4,549.71/oz on Friday last week.

Silver rebounded 3.2% to $74.48/oz and platinum climbed 2.7% to $2,169.60/oz on Tuesday after steep losses in the prior session.

Gold Stabilizes After Profit-Taking Wave

Gold prices moved higher in European trading on Tuesday, recovering part of the previous session’s losses as year-end profit-taking moderated and market participants reassessed multiple geopolitical flashpoints.

Spot gold was last quoted 0.9% higher at $4,369.06 per ounce by 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT). U.S. Gold Futures for February delivery advanced 1% to $4,384.85 per ounce.

The metal had surged to an all-time high of $4,549.71 per ounce on Friday last week, before a sharp reversal on Monday as investors locked in gains following the extended rally.

Performance Snapshot

Asset Latest Price Move on Day Recent Peak / Prior Move Spot Gold $4,369.06/oz +0.9% Record high $4,549.71/oz (Friday last week) U.S. Gold Futures (Feb) $4,384.85/oz +1% Sharply retreated Monday Silver $74.48/oz +3.2% Record high $83.62/oz (Monday) Platinum $2,169.60/oz +2.7% -14% in previous session U.S. Copper Futures $5.68/lb +2% Rebounding from recent declines

Geopolitical Risk and Policy Outlook Support Bullion

Monday’s retracement occurred against a backdrop that remained broadly favorable for precious metals, with persistent geopolitical strains, a softer U.S. dollar, and expectations of further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve in 2026 all underpinning bullion.

Geopolitical developments stayed at the center of market attention. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would revise its negotiating position on Ukraine after what he described as alleged drone attacks on his residence, injecting fresh uncertainty into already struggling U.S.-led peace efforts.

The remarks heightened worries that the conflict could drag on, reinforcing safe-haven demand for gold and other precious metals.

Tensions in the Middle East were also in focus after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the U.S. would strike Iran again if it attempted to rebuild its nuclear program.

In Asia, risk appetite faced additional pressure when China launched around 10 hours of live-firing military drills around Taiwan on Tuesday.

Gold has been one of the strongest-performing assets this year, supported by its traditional roles as a hedge against geopolitical stress and inflation, alongside support from a weaker dollar.

Fed Minutes in Focus as Markets Weigh 2026 Easing Bets

Expectations that the Federal Reserve will implement additional interest rate cuts in 2026 have been another key tailwind for gold, silver, and platinum, as lower rates reduce the relative disadvantage of holding non-yielding assets.

Despite these supportive drivers, Monday’s abrupt pullback was seen as a period of consolidation following an extended upswing. Reduced liquidity toward the end of the year has also contributed to larger intraday swings, amplifying moves tied to profit-taking across the precious metals space.

Attention now turns to the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting, due later on Tuesday.

The document is expected to provide more detail on officials’ assessments of inflation, growth, and interest-rate prospects, potentially reshaping expectations regarding the pace and timing of future easing.

Silver, Platinum, and Copper Rebound After Heavy Losses

Beyond gold, other precious and industrial metals also recovered on Tuesday following sharp slides from recent highs.

Silver prices gained nearly 3.2% to $74.48 per ounce, rebounding after tumbling from a record high of $83.62 per ounce on Monday.

Platinum advanced 2.7% to $2,169.60 per ounce, having slumped 14% in the prior session.

U.S. Copper Futures added 2% to $5.68 per pound, extending the broader rebound in metals prices.