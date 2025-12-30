Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Bitcoin Consolidates Below $90K as Technical Signals Turn Cautious

Key Moments

  • Bitcoin has been trading between strong resistance at $90,000 and a potential support band from $70,000 to $65,000 as the year approaches its close.
  • A bearish pennant near $87,900 has put focus on a potential upside trigger above $90,000 or a downside target toward $70,000 and possibly $65,000.
  • A weekly death cross and proximity to the lower band of a $60,000-$80,000 long-term range have raised the risk of deeper corrections or extended consolidation.

Key Levels Define Bitcoin’s Next Move

Bitcoin is trading near a pivotal zone, caught between firm resistance around $90,000 and a possible support area between $70,000 and $65,000. Market participants are closely monitoring how price behaves around these boundaries to assess the next significant move as the year comes to an end.

At press time, Bitcoin is positioned near $87,900, sitting just under the major resistance region. The current structure and proximity to these thresholds are shaping both bullish and bearish trading plans.

Bearish Pennant Highlights Breakout Risk

Analyst Crypto Patel shared a chart indicating that Bitcoin has developed a bearish pennant pattern following a 22% decline. The formation shows price compressing into a narrowing range, with the apex now near current trading levels.

Patel wrote,

“$BTC must break $90,000 to unlock the $107,000 upside.”

According to the analysis, if Bitcoin fails to push through $90,000, the downside target shifts toward approximately $70,000, derived from the magnitude of the previous drop. The commentary also flagged the possibility of an extended decline to $65,000.

The converging pennant boundaries and price sitting near the apex suggest that a decisive move could be imminent. A downside break would align with the direction of the earlier 22% leg lower. Patel described these zones as “critical” and encouraged traders to follow them closely.

Intraday Trading Zones: Long and Short Setups

Lennaert Snyder highlighted that Bitcoin had swept into the $86,900 area, which he identified as an attractive region to consider long positions. He stated,

“Before entering longs, I’d prefer to see some liquidations first.”

Snyder also pointed to $85,000 and slightly lower levels as potentially more favorable entries for longs if the market experiences another pullback. On the short side, he emphasized patience, indicating he would look for a move above $90,600 followed by signs of weakness before acting. He added,

“If we see a serious reclaim above ~$90,600, I’ll be looking for continuation longs.”

This framework outlines a tactical trading map where support tests in the mid-$80,000s may attract buyers, while failed strength above $90,600 could interest sellers unless price reclaims that area with conviction.

AnalystHighlighted ZoneBias / Intended Action
Crypto Patel$90,000 resistanceBreak above opens path toward $107,000
Crypto Patel$70,000 – $65,000 support regionDownside targets if bearish pennant breaks lower
Lennaert Snyder$86,900Area of interest for longs, pending liquidations
Lennaert Snyder$85,000 and slightly lowerPreferred long setups on further dips
Lennaert SnyderAbove $90,600Wait for weakness for shorts; strong reclaim favors continuation longs

Weekly Death Cross Flags Structural Risk

Ali Martienz shared a weekly chart indicating that a death cross occurred three weeks ago, when the 10-week moving average crossed beneath the 50-week moving average. He noted that in previous cycles, this type of signal often preceded deeper pullbacks or prolonged sideways phases. Historical drawdowns referenced in the analysis ranged from –54% to –66%.

Martinez also pointed to the possibility that the current rebound could mirror a “dead-cat bounce” similar to the one observed after the 2021 market peak. As previously reported, Bitcoin is currently resting on the 100-week moving average, a level that has coincided with the onset of major cycle corrections in earlier periods highlighted by the analyst.

Long-Term Price Band Comes Into Focus

Daan Crypto Trades commented that Bitcoin is trading close to the lower bound of its regression trend, commonly referred to as the rainbow chart. The zone described spans from $60,000 to $80,000.

He explained,

“This is generally where BTC sits during its bear market and doesn’t drop below (2022 aside).”

As long as Bitcoin remains within this $60,000-$80,000 corridor, traders are watching how it behaves near the lower edge. The reaction there is seen as a potential guide for whether the market resumes an upward trajectory or turns lower into the beginning of 2026.

