Fortex Targets Kilo-Gold Liquidity Gap With New Cross-Symbol STP Tool

Gold traded around $4,500 per ounce on December 23. It reached record highs for the 50th time in 2025, up more than 70% over the year.

Fortex added cross-symbol straight-through-processing (STP) on its Fortex 7 platform and Liquidity Hub. This links RKG/CNH kilo-gold trades to XAU/USD liquidity.

The tool separates bullion and FX risk. The gold leg routes to XAU/USD, while USD/CNH exposure stays within brokers’ risk frameworks.

Fortex Links Kilo Gold to XAU/USD

Fortex launched a cross-symbol STP capability for brokers trading kilogram gold contracts. The tool lets participants offset renminbi-linked kilo gold risk by using XAU/USD liquidity. This comes as gold reaches record highs for the 50th time in 2025.

Gold traded at around $4,500 per ounce on December 23, a rise of more than 70% over the past year. The new tool helps brokers in markets where demand exceeds liquidity in specialized gold instruments.

Focus on Renminbi-Denominated Kilo Gold

The STP feature targets Asia, where renminbi-denominated kilo gold (RKG/CNH) demand grows faster than available liquidity. Brokers can hedge the gold exposure via XAU/USD, while managing USD/CNH risk separately.

RKG pricing depends on international bullion benchmarks and the USD/CNH rate. Brokers face both gold and FX risk. Order books for these products are thinner than for standard COMEX or London contracts. Many renminbi kilo gold products are computational and lack a direct international equivalent, complicating traditional STP hedges.

Gold Rally Spurs Interest in Local and Synthetic Products

Gold surpassed $4,400 per ounce this week. Its 70%+ gain over the past year encouraged brokers to expand metals offerings beyond XAU/USD. In Asia, renminbi-linked physical and synthetic gold contracts gained popularity.

Forecasts for 2026 suggest gold could approach $5,500. Investors in Hong Kong and mainland China have increased activity in renminbi kilo gold. This raises liquidity and pricing complexity for brokers.

How the Cross-Symbol Hedging Works

Fortex splits RKG/CNH exposure into gold and FX components. Gold trades in the XAU/USD market. USD/CNH risk stays in the broker’s framework. Brokers can hedge FX manually, via external venues, or automatically. The system sizes hedges between symbols.

The STP feature integrates with Fortex risk, margin, and liquidity tools. Automated hedging ensures low-latency execution and precise pricing during volatile periods. Volatility has risen as gold attracts both speculative and hedging flows.

Operational Benefits for Brokers

Cross-symbol routing reduces operational burden. Brokers can offer kilo-gold products without large unhedged positions or building proprietary solutions.

Other vendors like Match-Trade, TFB, AMTS, and Brokeree also provide bridges and liquidity pools. These let brokers access deep liquidity while offering local or synthetic products.

Platform Coverage and Recent Rollouts

The STP feature is available on MT4, MT5, FIX API, and multi-platform environments. For Fortex, it follows a December launch of a cloud copy trading service on Duplikium infrastructure.

