Platinum Breaks Through $2,000 as Market Bets on Stronger Demand

Platinum prices climbed more than 4.6% on Monday, moving above $2,000 per ounce for the first time since 2008.

Gains in platinum came alongside a broader upswing in precious metals, supported by expectations of lower interest rates, firmer demand, and tighter supply ahead.

UBS strategists raised their platinum price outlook by $300 per ounce, pointing to “higher investment demand and a tighter market.”

Platinum Extends Rally to a 17-Year High

Investing.com — Platinum prices surged more than 4.6% on Monday, pushing the metal above $2,000 per ounce and taking it to a 17-year high. It marked the first time since 2008 that platinum has traded beyond the $2,000 threshold.

Platinum soars to $2,100 for the first time in more than 17 years 📈📈 pic.twitter.com/AVx3547OHl — Barchart (@Barchart) December 22, 2025

Support from Broader Precious Metals Strength

The move in platinum unfolded against a backdrop of broad-based gains across the precious metals complex. Prices have been building on recent momentum as markets factor in the potential for lower interest rates, increased demand, and an increasingly constrained supply backdrop in the year ahead.

Policy Shifts and EV Trends Bolster Demand Outlook

Part of the renewed interest in platinum has been linked to the European Commission’s intention to relax its planned 2035 ban on combustion engine vehicles. Alongside a slower-than-anticipated transition to electric vehicles, this has lifted expectations that demand for platinum in autocatalysts could remain resilient for a longer period.

UBS Ups Platinum and Palladium Projections

Against the backdrop of the recent sharp advance in both platinum and palladium, UBS strategists Giovanni Staunovo and Wayne Gordon revisited their price projections last week. They raised their platinum forecast by $300 per ounce, attributing the upgrade to “higher investment demand and a tighter market.”

Metal Analyst/Source Recent Action Rationale Platinum UBS – Giovanni Staunovo, Wayne Gordon Forecast lifted by $300 per ounce “Higher investment demand and a tighter market” Palladium UBS – Giovanni Staunovo, Wayne Gordon Price forecasts updated after sharp rally Not specified beyond reaction to the recent rally

Industrial and Automotive Uses Underpin Sentiment

The latest price action underlines investors’ growing conviction in platinum’s industrial role. The metal is widely used in the automotive industry, where it plays a critical part in catalytic converters for diesel engines. This industrial linkage, especially to autocatalyst demand, has been a key factor supporting the stronger market tone.