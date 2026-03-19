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Home » Commodities News » Natural Gas Storage Rises Less Than Forecast

Natural Gas Storage Rises Less Than Forecast

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
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Key Highlights

  • U.S. natural gas inventories increased by 35 Bcf.
  • This rise fell short of the 39 Bcf expected, 4 Bcf lower.
  • Smaller-than-expected increase signals stronger demand.
  • Previous report showed a drawdown of 38 Bcf in storage.
  • Impacts U.S. energy market and Canadian dollar outlook.
  • Could push natural gas prices higher amid tight supply.

Inventories Increase Less Than Expected

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that natural gas inventories rose by 35 billion cubic feet (Bcf). Analysts had forecast a 39 Bcf increase, meaning actual storage grew 4 Bcf less than expected. This indicates that natural gas demand may be stronger than anticipated.

Comparison With Previous Report

The prior report showed a significant drawdown of 38 Bcf, reflecting a major drop in inventories. The current report marks a shift, showing accumulation of gas, though smaller than analysts predicted.

Market Implications

Smaller inventory gains can tighten supply, potentially boosting prices. Traders and energy-sector participants will monitor this trend closely, as it may influence trading strategies and projections. Although the report has a one-star importance rating, its effects can ripple through energy markets and currencies, especially the Canadian dollar.

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