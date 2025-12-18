Elliott Takes Billion-Dollar Position in Lululemon as Leadership Transition Intensifies

Key Moments

Elliott Investment Management has built a stake exceeding $1 billion in Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), according to a report.

Lululemon shares rose 4.5% in premarket trading on Thursday by 04:19 ET following the news.

The activist investor is supporting a potential CEO candidate as the company prepares for Chief Executive Calvin McDonald to step down in January.

Activist Investor Builds Major Position

Investing.com – Elliott Investment Management has accumulated a stake of more than $1 billion in Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) and is seeking changes at the athletic apparel company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The report indicated that the size of Elliott’s investment places it among Lululemon’s largest shareholders. The development comes as the Vancouver-based firm faces slowing momentum and uncertainty around its leadership.

Activist Investor Elliott Management has built a stake of over $1 billion in Lululemon $LULU and has a new CEO candidate Elliott has been working closely with veteran retail executive Jane Nielsen, a former CFO and COO at Ralph Lauren, who they see as a potential Lululemon CEO… pic.twitter.com/VmZAIIWxSM — Evan (@StockMKTNewz) December 18, 2025

Market Reaction

Lululemon shares advanced 4.5% in premarket trading on Thursday by 04:19 ET after the report of Elliott’s involvement.

Company Ticker Development Market Reaction Lululemon Athletica NASDAQ:LULU Elliott Investment Management builds stake of more than $1 billion Shares up 4.5% in premarket trading by 04:19 ET on Thursday

CEO Transition and Governance Pressure

Lululemon announced last week that Chief Executive Calvin McDonald will leave the role in January. His departure follows increasing criticism over product quality, aggressive discounting, and worries that the brand has “lost its cool.”

According to the Wall Street Journal report, Elliott has been collaborating with veteran retail executive Jane Nielsen, who previously held senior positions at Ralph Lauren and Coach. The firm reportedly views her as a potential candidate to succeed McDonald as CEO.

Role of Company Founder

The push from Elliott coincides with mounting pressure from Lululemon founder Chip Wilson. He has publicly demanded swift change at the company and has spoken out on the succession process.