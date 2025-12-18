Blackstone Considers Distribution Deal With Revolut’s Wealth Platform

Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Blackstone Inc. has begun early discussions with Revolut Ltd. about making its funds accessible on Revolut’s platform, according to Bloomberg.
  • The talks aim to integrate Blackstone investment products into Revolut’s emerging private-banking offering.
  • Negotiations are preliminary, and no definitive partnership has been confirmed yet.

Exploratory Talks on Fund Access

Blackstone Inc. is considering a potential collaboration with Revolut Ltd. This deal would allow Revolut users to invest in Blackstone-managed funds, Investing.com reported, citing Bloomberg.

Consequently, Revolut clients could access Blackstone’s investment products directly within the fintech firm’s app-based platform. This step would expand Revolut’s investment options for its users.

Focus on Revolut’s Private-Banking Expansion

The discussions focus on incorporating Blackstone’s funds into Revolut’s evolving private-banking service. In addition, the move is part of Revolut’s broader strategy to offer a more comprehensive wealth and private-banking experience.

PartyRole in Potential Arrangement
Blackstone Inc.Provide investment funds and vehicles
Revolut Ltd.Distribute Blackstone products via its platform and private-banking service

Preliminary Nature of Negotiations

However, the talks remain at an early stage. Both sides are exploring the framework of a potential deal, but there is no guarantee that it will lead to a binding agreement or formal partnership.

