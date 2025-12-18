Blackstone Considers Distribution Deal With Revolut’s Wealth Platform

Key Moments

Blackstone Inc. has begun early discussions with Revolut Ltd. about making its funds accessible on Revolut’s platform, according to Bloomberg.

The talks aim to integrate Blackstone investment products into Revolut’s emerging private-banking offering.

Negotiations are preliminary, and no definitive partnership has been confirmed yet.

Exploratory Talks on Fund Access

Blackstone Inc. is considering a potential collaboration with Revolut Ltd. This deal would allow Revolut users to invest in Blackstone-managed funds, Investing.com reported, citing Bloomberg.

Consequently, Revolut clients could access Blackstone’s investment products directly within the fintech firm’s app-based platform. This step would expand Revolut’s investment options for its users.

Focus on Revolut’s Private-Banking Expansion

The discussions focus on incorporating Blackstone’s funds into Revolut’s evolving private-banking service. In addition, the move is part of Revolut’s broader strategy to offer a more comprehensive wealth and private-banking experience.

Party Role in Potential Arrangement Blackstone Inc. Provide investment funds and vehicles Revolut Ltd. Distribute Blackstone products via its platform and private-banking service

Preliminary Nature of Negotiations

However, the talks remain at an early stage. Both sides are exploring the framework of a potential deal, but there is no guarantee that it will lead to a binding agreement or formal partnership.