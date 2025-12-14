CAD/SGD settles below 20-week high, posts weekly loss

The CAD/SGD currency pair settled below recent high of 0.9389, its strongest level since July 23rd, in the wake of the Bank of Canada’s policy decision.

The Bank of Canada kept its benchmark interest rate intact at 2.25% at its December 10th policy meeting, in line with market consensus.

GDP growth surprised to the upside, with economy expanding 2.6% in the third quarter, and the labor market improved, with the unemployment rate slipping to 6.5% in November.

Consumer inflation eased to 2.2% in October and policy makers judged measures of core inflation were still within the 2.5% to 3% range.

The BoC Governing Council said it viewed the current policy rate about right to keep inflation near 2%, while supporting the economy through this period of structural adjustment.

Meanwhile, in Singapore, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was reported at 2.0% in the third quarter of 2025, unchanged from Q2 and confirming the preliminary estimate.

The exotic Forex pair lost 0.10% for the week.