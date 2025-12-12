Wells Fargo Accelerates Investment Banking Push With Aggressive Senior Hiring

Key Moments

Wells Fargo moved up to eighth place in the global M&A league table by volume this year, from 17th in 2024, according to preliminary Dealogic data.

The bank has hired more than 125 managing directors across corporate and investment banking since 2019, with plans to keep expanding.

Wells Fargo’s stock has gained almost 32% this year, outpacing the S&P 500 bank index’s 29% increase.

Strategic Expansion in Investment Banking

Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest bank in the United States, is intensifying its recruitment drive in investment banking after recent hires and a push to win market share significantly improved its standing in mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

The upswing in its investment banking activity is unfolding as senior Wall Street executives voice confidence in the outlook for dealmaking, supported by a resilient U.S. economic backdrop.

The shift also represents a turning point for Wells Fargo. The bank is pursuing more ambitious growth targets after regulators in June lifted a punitive seven-year cap on its balance sheet that followed a fake accounts scandal.

Rapid Ascent in M&A Rankings

Long viewed as a secondary player in large-scale deal advisory, Wells Fargo has made a notable jump in the global M&A league tables. Preliminary data from Dealogic showed the bank rising to eighth place by deal volume so far this year, from 17th in 2024 – the biggest climb among major banks.

This year marks the first time Wells Fargo has appeared in the top ten of M&A volume rankings since Dealogic began compiling the data in 1995.

“We’ve been on a pace now for three years of hiring dozens of managing directors into the banking business annually and we expect that to continue,” Fernando Rivas, Wells Fargo’s CEO of corporate and investment banking, told Reuters in an interview.

“Our (deal) pipelines are meaningfully greater than they have been at any point in time in the last few years – part of that is because we’re taking market share, part of that is because of what’s going on in the markets.”

Rivas pointed to supportive conditions for dealmaking, including high equity valuations, tight credit spreads, a looser stance by the Federal Reserve and a pro-business administration, all of which he said are underpinning confidence among investors and corporate boards.

Key Transactions Driving Momentum

Wells Fargo’s improved positioning in the league tables has been underpinned by its role in several prominent transactions this year.

The bank was part of the adviser and financing group supporting Netflix’s bid to acquire Warner Bros Discovery’s TV, film studios and streaming division in a transaction valued at $72 billion. LSEG estimates indicate Wells Fargo could receive $37 million in advisory fees from this deal.

Wells Fargo also acted as adviser to rail operator Union Pacific on its agreement to purchase smaller competitor Norfolk Southern in an $85 billion transaction. LSEG data show the bank is expected to earn $52.5 million upon completion of that deal.

“Wells was definitely not really known for investment banking previously, those are huge deals for them,” said Sean Dunlop, a banking analyst at Morningstar.

“With the balance sheet of a bank with over $1 trillion in assets, they have the wherewithal to compete for bigger domestic mandates now that the asset cap is lifted, particularly relative to smaller boutiques or mid-market banks.”

League Table Position and Competitive Landscape

Despite the recent gains in volume, Wells Fargo still trails its peers on M&A revenue. The bank ranks 20th based on fees earned from advisory work, although its fee pool has been expanding.

By investment banking revenue overall, Wells Fargo currently sits eighth globally and sixth in the United States, according to Dealogic data. Larger competitor JPMorgan remains the consistent leader in global investment banking rankings, while Goldman Sachs holds the top spot in M&A.

CEO Scharf’s Top-Five Ambition

Chief Executive Charlie Scharf has publicly targeted a position among the top five global investment banks. While analysts see that objective as challenging over the medium term, they note the progress to date.

Scharf’s strategy has involved an overhaul of senior leadership. He has brought in several top executives from JPMorgan, including Rivas. Scharf previously worked at JPMorgan, where he was regarded as a protege of CEO Jamie Dimon.

Additional leadership hires include new heads of M&A, sponsors, industrials, technology, media and telecommunications, healthcare, a co-head of leveraged finance, and two new co-heads of equity capital markets.

The build-out of senior talent has been broad. The company has hired more than 125 managing directors across corporate and investment banking since 2019, Scharf said after reporting third-quarter results.

“When we look at the reasons why we think we can compete in the marketplace… we’ve got this broad set of corporate relationships that we built over a long period of time,” Scharf told investors at a conference this week. “It has been a very, very focused effort to look at what strengths Wells Fargo has and what we could build around it.”

Stephen Biggar, an analyst at Argus Research, said, “Wells has a strong future in capital markets, with the lifting of the consent order enabling more financing for investment banking clients.”

Selected Metrics and Deal Highlights

Metric / Deal Detail Global M&A league table rank by volume (this year) 8th place Global M&A league table rank by volume (2024) 17th place M&A league table rank by revenue 20th place Global investment banking revenue rank 8th U.S. investment banking revenue rank 6th Managing directors hired since 2019 (corporate & investment banking) More than 125 Netflix – Warner Bros Discovery deal value $72 billion Estimated advisory fees to Wells Fargo (Netflix deal) $37 million Union Pacific – Norfolk Southern deal value $85 billion Expected fees to Wells Fargo (Union Pacific deal) $52.5 million Wells Fargo share price performance this year Up almost 32% S&P 500 bank index performance this year Up 29%

Market Performance and Outlook

Investor sentiment toward the strategy has been positive. Wells Fargo’s shares have risen almost 32% this year, slightly outperforming the S&P 500 bank index, which has gained 29% over the same period.

With deal pipelines expanding, senior hiring continuing and the balance sheet constraint removed, Wells Fargo is pushing to convert its broader corporate relationships into a larger share of capital markets and advisory revenues.