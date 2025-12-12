Silver Bulls Lean Into Pullbacks as Prices Drive Toward $65

Key Moments

Silver is trading with high volatility and is pushing toward the $65 level. Upside momentum remains intact.

Traders continue to treat short-term declines as buying opportunities. Support zones appear around $62.50 and $60.

A recent flag breakout suggests a possible extension toward $68. However, concerns remain after the sharp reversal from $54.

Market Tone: Volatile but Constructive

Silver experienced turbulent action in early Friday trading. This reflects a broader, highly active market environment. The price is pressing against $65. Based on the chart, nothing seems to block a potential break above this level. However, the move may not be immediate or smooth. Still, a push through $65 is realistic.

Within this context, short-term retracements offer buying opportunities. The trend remains constructive, even though daily swings are aggressive.

Key Technical Levels

Traders are watching nearby support zones during corrective phases. The $60 level serves as an important floor if prices fall further. Meanwhile, the $62.50 region has shown strong, impulsive price action. It may also provide support.

Level Technical Role $68 Measured objective from recent flag breakout $65 Key upside area currently being tested $62.50 Recent impulsive buying, possible support $60 Potential floor if a deeper pullback occurs $54 Origin of prior sharp pullback

Momentum Targets and Volume Concerns

The recent flag breakout points to a possible continuation toward $68. Current price action does not invalidate this target. Trading volume remains strong. However, it is no longer at the elevated levels seen before the sharp reversal from $54. Therefore, caution is warranted.

Overall, the market appears disorderly. The advance could remain almost parabolic longer than expected. This makes trading challenging. As a result, shorter-term entries on pullbacks are preferable to committing large positions over a long duration.

Risk Management in an Unstable Rally

Given current conditions, traders should buy dips for short-term trades. Stay involved only as long as the prevailing structure holds. Aggressive entries near potential peaks carry high risk. Instead, respond to price action daily. Capture segments of strong momentum rather than trying to time the absolute top.