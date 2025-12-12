Natural Gas Futures Sink as Warm Weather Outlook Overpowers Bullish Storage Data

Key Moments

Front-month U.S. natural gas futures fall more than $1 over the week as warmer December weather projections erode heating demand expectations.

Market participants largely ignore a larger-than-expected -177 Bcf storage withdrawal, focusing instead on robust supply and mild conditions.

December 16–25 forecasts shift to an “exceptionally warmer” pattern, abruptly dragging down anticipated heating needs.

Weather Turns Warmer, Prices Head Lower

U.S. natural gas futures are heading into the weekend under consistent selling pressure, with prices sliding as updated weather models point to a warmer pattern and traders look past what would typically be supportive storage data.

The front-month contract has fallen more than $1 since last Friday, and market participants are now monitoring whether prices can stabilize near the October 29 low at $4.052. Aside from this technical reference point, there is little in the way of firm support as Friday’s session moves toward the close.

At 14:03 GMT, January Natural Gas Futures are quoted at $4.134, down $0.097, or -2.29%.

Forecast Shift Erodes Heating Demand Expectations

The bearish tone has intensified following Thursday’s updates from Atmospheric G2 and NatGasWeather. Their latest projections show an “exceptionally warmer” setup for December 16–25, sharply cutting expectations for heating demand during that period.

This change arrived just as prices were attempting to hold key levels. Although colder systems are expected to move through the Northeast and Midwest over the weekend, the warmer pattern next week is anticipated to quickly swing overall demand from high to low.

Thursday’s decline came in spite of a -177 Bcf withdrawal from storage, exceeding the consensus estimate of -170 Bcf and more than doubling the five-year average for the same week. Under different circumstances, such a storage draw might have sparked a rebound. This time, traders largely disregarded it, concentrating instead on the broader bearish backdrop defined by solid supply and milder-than-normal December weather.

Supply Growth Counters Bullish Storage Signal

On the supply side, conditions remain unfavorable for the bullish camp. Dry gas output reached 112.4 Bcf/d on Thursday, an 8.3% increase year-over-year and near record highs. The EIA also raised its 2025 production outlook to 107.74 Bcf/d, underscoring expectations for a well-supplied market over the longer term.

The Edison Electric Institute reported electricity demand up 2.3% year-over-year for the week ending December 6. However, that increase is not sufficient to counteract rising gas production. In addition, LNG feedgas flows softened during the week, slipping 4% to 18 Bcf/d, which adds to the perception of an oversupplied market.

Metric Latest Reading Context January Natural Gas Futures Price (14:03 GMT) $4.134 Down $0.097 or -2.29% Key Technical Support $4.052 October 29 low in focus 50-day Moving Average $4.488 Upside technical hurdle Latest Storage Draw -177 Bcf Versus -170 Bcf consensus; more than double five-year average Dry Gas Production 112.4 Bcf/d Up 8.3% year-over-year; near record levels EIA 2025 Production Forecast 107.74 Bcf/d Revised higher LNG Feedgas Flows 18 Bcf/d Down 4% on the week Electricity Demand (y/y) +2.3% Week ending December 6 (Edison Electric Institute)

Technical Levels: Watching October Low and 50-day Average

From a technical perspective, market participants are focused on the October 29 trough at $4.052 as an important support zone for the January contract. A rebound from this area is possible, particularly with prices looking stretched to the downside and the potential for profit-taking ahead of the weekend.

However, reclaiming the 50-day moving average at $4.488 appears challenging in the absence of a notable shift in the weather narrative. Without a colder turn in forthcoming forecasts, the market may struggle to generate sustained upside momentum.

Near-Term Outlook: Downside Bias Without a Cold Shift

The short-term bias remains to the downside unless upcoming weather models reintroduce a significantly colder pattern. Current fundamentals – elevated production, softer-than-expected LNG feedgas flows, and increasingly bearish weather projections – are aligned against the bullish side of the market.

The most immediate potential for relief lies in a technical bounce or short-covering as traders square positions before the weekend. If that fails to materialize or proves short-lived, participants may need to prepare for additional price weakness. More information is available in the Economic Calendar referenced by the original report.