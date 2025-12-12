BTCC Secures Community-Driven Win as Top Centralized Crypto Exchange

Key Moments

BTCC was voted Best Centralized Exchange (Community Choice) at The BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025, announced during a virtual event on December 10, 2025.

In Q3 2025, BTCC recorded $1.15 trillion in combined futures and spot trading volume, representing 20% quarter-over-quarter growth.

The exchange highlights a 14-year history without security breaches since its founding in 2011, serving over 10 million users worldwide.

Award Recognition Driven by Community Support

BTCC, described as the world’s longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, has been selected as Best Centralized Exchange in the Community Choice segment of The BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025. The honor was revealed during a live online ceremony held on December 10, 2025, following a global community voting process.

The BeInCrypto 100 Awards, organized by independent news and media outlet BeInCrypto in collaboration with Binance Square, spotlight influential companies, products, and initiatives that are shaping the development of Web3. In the “Best Centralized Exchanges” category, BTCC received the highest number of votes from cryptocurrency users around the world.

“Winning the community vote for ’Best Centralized Exchange’ is incredibly meaningful,” said Aaryn Ling, Head of Branding at BTCC. “This award reflects the trust that our 10 million users place in BTCC every day. It validates our 14-year commitment to transparency, security, and putting our community first.”

Operational Milestones and Growth in 2025

BTCC’s latest accolade comes on the back of a year marked by strong platform metrics. The exchange reports that it now lists more than 400 futures trading pairs and over 460 spot trading pairs, offering broad market coverage to its user base of more than 10 million global customers.

During Q3 2025, BTCC posted a record $1.15 trillion in trading volume across both futures and spot markets. This figure represents a 20% increase compared with the prior quarter, underscoring accelerating activity on the platform.

Security Track Record and Industry Standing

Supporting BTCC’s market position is what it describes as a 14-year incident-free security record. Since its launch in 2011, the exchange states that it has not experienced any security breaches, a point it emphasizes as a differentiator in a sector where reliability and protection of client assets are central concerns.

The BeInCrypto recognition follows a series of other industry acknowledgments for BTCC in 2025. According to the company, FXEmpire granted BTCC three distinctions this year: Lowest Fee Crypto Exchange, Best Fiat-to-Crypto Trading Platform, and Best Crypto Exchange in the USA.

BTCC also highlights its brand-building efforts through a partnership with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr., the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, who serves as the exchange’s global brand ambassador. BTCC frames this collaboration as a way to connect broader mainstream audiences with cryptocurrency access.

Key Platform and Performance Metrics

Metric Detail Number of users Over 10 million global users Futures trading pairs Over 400 pairs Spot trading pairs More than 460 pairs Q3 2025 trading volume $1.15 trillion (combined futures and spot) Q3 2025 growth 20% quarter-over-quarter Security history Zero security incidents since 2011

Community Promotions: Trading Competition and Giveaway

To commemorate its Community Choice win, BTCC is rolling out a trading competition with a prize pool of 10 million USDT. The exchange notes that this pool ranks among the larger rewards seen in recent campaigns led by cryptocurrency exchanges. Participation in the event is open to users worldwide, with further information to be communicated through BTCC’s official X account.

In parallel, BTCC is conducting a dedicated community giveaway to express appreciation for ongoing user support. The promotion offers 1,000 USDT to each of 10 winners. The complete terms and participation details are currently available on BTCC’s X account (@BTCCexchange).

Strategic Outlook for 2026

BTCC indicates that it intends to build on this year’s progress by expanding both spot and futures product offerings in 2026. The company also plans to add new platform functionalities and deepen engagement with communities across different regions, continuing the development path established by its recent initiatives.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC describes itself as a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving more than 10 million users across over 100 countries. The exchange has teamed up with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as its global brand ambassador, and positions its services as secure and accessible with a focus on user experience.