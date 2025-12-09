Yen Slides Anew as Markets Discount BoJ Hike and Focus on Global Policy Shifts

Key Moments

The JPY is weakening sharply again even as Japanese long-term yields reach record highs.

BoJ Governor Ueda signaled potential increases in JGB purchases if long-term yields move abruptly, a stance that is not supportive for the JPY.

Markets have already priced in a rate hike this month and at least one more in 2026, limiting room for JPY gains from a hawkish repricing.

Yen Under Pressure as Yields Climb

The JPY is once again experiencing broad-based declines, with the currency coming under renewed selling pressure. This weakness is occurring even as Japanese long-term government bond yields continue to climb to record highs, drawing increased scrutiny from policymakers concerned about rising borrowing costs.

Japanese officials are paying close attention to the acceleration in yields. Higher long-term rates are typically associated with tighter financial conditions, but the current backdrop has not translated into support for the currency. Instead, the market is focusing on how authorities might react to persistent upward pressure on yields.

Ueda Signals Possible Increase in JGB Purchases

Governor Ueda addressed the recent bond market moves, noting that long-term yields have been rising at a notably fast pace. He stated that the Bank of Japan would respond if necessary by stepping up purchases of Japanese government bonds should long-term yields exhibit abrupt moves.

This communication is being interpreted as a signal that the central bank stands ready to contain excessive volatility in yields. However, the indication of potentially higher JGB purchases is not seen as supportive for the JPY, as such actions can be associated with easier monetary conditions.

Factor Implication for JPY Record highs in Japanese long-term yields Draws official attention but has not boosted JPY BoJ readiness to increase JGB purchases Viewed as negative for the currency Market pricing of current and future rate hikes Limits upside from further hawkish surprises

Rate Hike Expectations Fail to Support JPY

Despite an anticipated rate hike and persistent verbal interventions from Japanese officials, the JPY remains the weakest major currency on the day. One explanation is that the BoJ delayed normalization for too long and is now preparing a cautious move at a time when other major central banks are shifting toward more hawkish positions.

The market has already factored in a rate hike this month and, at a minimum, another increase in 2026. With these expectations embedded in current pricing, the scope for the BoJ to surprise investors with a more aggressive stance appears limited. As a result, there is little room for the JPY to benefit from a hawkish repricing of interest rate expectations.

External Policy and Risk Sentiment in the Driver’s Seat

From this perspective, the JPY now looks increasingly influenced by the policy stance of other major central banks rather than domestic developments alone. If incoming US data deteriorate or a potentially more hawkish Federal Reserve stance sparks a broader risk-off move, the JPY could find support as markets price in additional rate cuts further along the curve elsewhere.

In such an environment, the JPY may regain some ground as global investors seek safety and reassess the trajectory of foreign interest rates. Conversely, if risk sentiment holds and other central banks remain firmly hawkish, the yen could stay under pressure.

Official Jawboning and Potential Next Steps

Market participants should also be alert to the possibility that Japanese authorities intensify their verbal interventions. Officials may escalate their rhetoric toward final warnings or even move to conduct rate checks, signaling heightened concern over currency weakness and rapid market moves.

For now, the balance of forces – from record bond yields and BoJ communications to external central bank policies and global risk sentiment – continues to work against the JPY, keeping it under sustained downward pressure.